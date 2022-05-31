Here on Lake Hallie: UW-Eau Claire professor Patti See releases essay collection

Growing up in the 1970s and 1980s as the youngest of eight children, Patti See never imagined she’d stay in Chippewa Falls as an adult. Now she has a new appreciation for all that comes with country living, from ice fishing and supper clubs to pontoon rides and tavern dice. Whether sending her son off to basic training, holding her mother’s hand through late-stage Alzheimer’s, or tiptoeing over thin ice with her best friend since childhood, See notices the comedy and beauty of life’s everyday moments.

The brief essays the UW-Eau Claire professor’s first book length essay collection, “Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-it-Guys, and Other Folks in Our Hometown,” establish that, above all else, it’s friends, family and neighbors who provide us with a sense of belonging.

“You think you know a place, and then you start to do research, and it opens up so many new stories than I could have ever imagined,” See said. “Doing all of that research helped make my language more vivid and the stories gained a whole new depth. I’ve learned a lot about the area I live, and that’s really exciting.”

The essays included in See’s new book were written over the past 10 years after she moved to a comfortable home on Lake Hallie and spent a good deal of time talking with her neighbors about their experience living in the area. She said every story collected stands on its own, and can be read as such, but said the full experience when you read it from cover to cover will give you a deeper appreciation for the area.

“I love that you can start at Page 1 and go to Page 200 if you want,” See said. “These essays are meant to be read as standalone pieces, but when you read the entire book from start to finish, you get the full story and picture of the area. You can also just enjoy specific stories too, so it’s a great reading experience for whatever type of reader you are.”

To celebrate the release of “Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-it-Guys, and Other Folks in Our Hometown,” Patti will host a book launch event on Tuesday, June 28, at Lake Hallie Golf’s Outside Patio from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. At the event, she will be signing books and reading a few passages from her book.

Patti See’s new essay collection is available now on amazon.com/Patti-See.

