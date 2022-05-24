Heyde Center for the Arts launches fundraising campaign for new gallery lighting

The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls just launched fundraising efforts in order to install new gallery-quality track lighting in its gallery spaces.

Currently, the gallery spaces rely on overhead pendants and natural daylight; consequently, the artworks are not shown to their best presentation at any time of day, nor can the shows be truly appreciated in the evening hours when patrons of the performances in the auditorium might visit the galleries.

The Heyde Center for the Arts hosts multiple art shows each year, from showcasing the work of area school children and local art groups to shows by well-known regional artists. Its mission is “to be a catalyst for artistic expression and education to enrich the Chippewa Valley and beyond,” which includes the visual arts. As part of its mission, the Heyde Center for the Arts seeks to continually improve its facility to highlight and celebrate local artists and performers.

Spearheaded by artist Kay Brathol-Hostvet, the Heyde Center for the Arts is reaching out to local and regional artists and arts organizations who are most directly impacted by this project. Depending on the funds raised, the project will be completed in two phases with the two lower gallery spaces (the Schafer and Casper rooms) completed first, followed by the two upper rooms (Volunteer and Chippewa Falls Rotary Club rooms).

After extensive research online and through visits to other professional area galleries, they found that adjustable LED floodlights and spotlights will illuminate both 2D and 3D artwork and be aesthetically pleasing, energy-efficient, and last for decades.

For more information, contact Kay Brathol-Hostvet at kaybratholhostvet@gmail.com or Debra Johnson at djohnson@cvca.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.