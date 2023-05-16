A fire weather watch is in effect across northern Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

According to the National Weather Service, a fire weather watch or red flag warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger.

While Dunn and Eau Claire counties have a moderate level of fire danger, Chippewa has a high level of fire danger. Barron, Marathon, Menominee, Rusk, Shawano and Taylor counties also have high levels of fire danger.

The Department of Natural Resources has asked people to avoid burning due to the critical, or very high, fire danger in the counties of Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Polk, Price, Sawyer, Vilas and Washburn.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, fire control officials are positioning equipment for rapid response, including two Wisconsin Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters stationed in Rhinelander and two single engine air tankers in Solon Springs.

Andrew Sorenson, Department of Natural Resources forestry team leader, said Wisconsinites need to pay attention to the fire danger and rapidly-changing warning levels. Currently, the fire danger levels span from low in the southern part of the state to very high in the north.

“We're definitely at very high and critical fire levels up to the north,” Sorenson said. “In the southern part of the state, you know, the green up process is happening — the grass is coming in, the trees are leafing out. It progresses from south to north. In Eau Claire we’re at moderate levels of danger but if you go north into Chippewa, Clark we get into high fire danger because their greenup hasn't happened. It’s going to be another week or two before they start to get the leaves popping.”

Sorenson said the northern part of the state will remain at very high or critical fire weather at least until the end of the week.

The DNR sets certain burning restrictions, and that’s something that residents of Wisconsin should pay attention to, Sorenson said. Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark and Jackson counties will permit burning Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight, assuming those doing the burning have the required permits.

“For the average landowner you can go online, free of charge and get an annual DNR burning permit,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson said the reason why people can only burn from 6 p.m. to midnight is that the worst fire weather Wisconsin sees is in the afternoon when temperatures are the hottest, humidities are lowest and winds are highest.

“So we don't want people burning at those times,” he said.

Debris piles are the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin, he said. Some counties to the far north of the state have canceled their burning permits because of the extreme fire weather.

The Department of Natural Resources has responded to 281 wildfires that have burned more than 3,358 acres in 2023.

Burning permits

For the burning of brush or wooden construction debris in Chippewa Falls, burning permits can be requested by calling the Fire and Emergency Services business office at (715) 723-5710.

The city fire inspector will come to the location and check the area for safety, proper clearances, weather conditions and proper material to burn. Burning permits are free but are issued only on weekdays.

Burning is allowed Tuesday in Chippewa County with a Department of Natural Resources annual burning permit from 6 p.m. to midnight for a covered barrel, debris pile less than 6 feet by 6 feet by 6 feet in size, and grass or wooded area less than one acre.

The following types of outdoor fires are legal and allowed:

Fireplace for cooking.

Fire container used for cooking.

Small outdoor campfires in backyard fire rings.

Small outdoor campfires in portable metal mesh containers.

Brush (with a fire department burning permit).

Wooden construction debris (with a fire department burning permit).

The following types of outdoor fires are banned:

Leaves.

Garbage.

Asphalt and roofing materials.

Oily substances.

Plastic & treated lumber.

Rubber products.

From mid-April thru mid-November, a free brush and leaf drop off site is available at the city street department, which is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on weekdays and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

All fires must be attended at all times until the fire is completely burned out or extinguished.