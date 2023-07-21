Imagine learning how to put in an IV, draw blood, take an X-ray or place a breathing tube before the age of 15 or 16.

A group of more than a dozen Altoona ninth- and 10th-grade students spent the week learning these skills while being introduced to a wide array of medical career options at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Health Education Center.

Chippewa Valley Technical College launched its Healthcare Simulation Camp pilot program Monday. For four consecutive days, students learned various medical skills in a program that focused on hands-on learning.

CVTC Clinical Simulation Center coordinator Theresa Meinen began the program.

“COVID was such a hard time for health care workers that I thought this would be a unique way to recruit students at a level at which they could then prepare better for their futures,” she said. “This is kind of a unique opportunity in that we’re not just telling them about our careers, they’re really getting to explore them a little bit hands-on and know a little bit about all these health care programs.”

The skills the students spent the week learning were put to use on Thursday, when the students went through a scenario with manikins in the simulation lab. A manikin is a full-body patient simulator that mimics human anatomy and physiology and safely allows for the teaching of clinical skills.

The manikin used on Thursday had a chest that would rise and fall to mimic breathing as well as a voice controlled by a person in the next room who could respond in real time to stimuli in the room, make comments and ask and answer questions making the scenario more life-like for the students.

“I think it’s kind of fun so far, they’re all having a great time,” Meinen said.

During the simulation, students worked alongside medical professionals and a manikin representing a 28-year-old female patient who was admitted after days of partying with her friends and fell and hurt herself.

The simulation took one hour, during which students worked alongside first-year residents and other medical professionals to assess and treat the patient.

Students did not know which medical role they would be assigned Thursday, as each was expected to use all the knowledge from the week learned from varying health care specialties.

Participants were exposed to nursing, respiratory therapy, medical lab technician and radiography programs.

Mariah Ottinger was one of the students involved in the simulation. The soon-to-be ninth grader played the role of a respiratory therapist Thursday.

Ottinger signed up for the program because she wanted to get CPR certified but was also trying to decide if the medical field might be a good fit for her.

“I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do so I just kind of wanted to figure it out,” she said. “I definitely think I found something that I really like.”

After Thursday’s simulation, Ottinger said she wants to pursue respiratory therapy.

“It feels interesting and it’s, like, hands-on and really involved,” she said.

She believes other students will be interested in the program.

“You want to keep learning more,” she said.

The program does not provide academic credit. Participants can earn CPR certification and a $250 CVTC scholarship for future learning, which can be used if students decide to return to take one of the college’s program courses, Meinen said.

The program is funded by Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Altoona School District. Meinen said she hopes to expand it to other schools in the future.

“This is our pilot program. We really wanted to kind of figure out what worked for the students, what worked for us, what works for the school districts and then really figure out how that is going to play later,” she said. “We really feel that tying it in with some summer schools in the district works really well because it’s kind of a schedule that they can plan ahead of time.”

Meinen said there are talks about expanding the program to other breaks during the school year as well, like winter break.

Ottinger said she thinks her classmates enjoyed the program greatly.

“They were beaming the whole time and couldn’t stop smiling,” she said.