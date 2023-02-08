LAKE HOLCOMBE — The 70-year-old Highway M Bridge in the town of Lake Holcombe reduced its weight limit from 40 tons to 30 tons this week after reports of wrinkling on the bridge stress plates.

The 798-foot bridge is located west of Highway 27. About 1,000 vehicles travel across Highway M Bridge everyday when crossing the Chippewa River.

Chippewa County Highway Department officials have called in experts to assess the structure and develop a plan for its rehabilitation.

“We did a recent bridge inspection, our annual routine inspection, where we looked at all the steel for fracture critical members and we noticed that some of the steel plates that connect the different components of the bridge are starting to buckle,” said Brian Kelley, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner. “There's a little bit of a deflection on them. Some of them are around ⅜ of an inch, some or maybe closer to ¾ of an inch.”

Kelley said the Chippewa County Highway Department talked it over with Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Structures staff who recommended that until further analysis, a 30-ton weight limit is safer for the time being.

For most locals, Kelley said, the new weight limit shouldn’t impact their travel.

“I don't think it's going to have a significant impact on traffic. I mean, most people in cars and pickups there’s not any change for them. And you know, even smaller delivery trucks and school buses are fine. Garbage trucks should be fine. This is more like fully-loaded semi trucks that can't go across there now,” he said.

The county highway department hired a structural engineer from a private engineering firm that is tasked with examining the whole bridge very closely. The engineer will make a recommendation on what needs to be done with the plates to bring the bridge up to snuff.

The analysis is expected to take about two months. Then repairs can begin when the weather improves so that eventually the bridge can return to the 40-ton weight limit.

“It could be that we can bolt some stiffeners on the outside of the plates to strengthen them that way. That's something that we can do with our own crew. Or it could be something more significant where they need to replace the plates. In that case, they'll have to do some temporary bracing on the bridge and make those repairs. That's probably something that it's going to be more of a contractor job” Kelley said. “We won’t know until the analysis is complete how much it will cost or if we can manage repairs ourselves.”

The Chippewa County Highway Department can be reached at 715-726-7914.

Photos: Pure Water Days Parade and River Fest Pure Water Days 1 Pure Water Days 2 Pure Water Days 3 Pure Water Days 4 Pure Water Days 5 Pure Water Days 6 Pure Water Days 7 Pure Water Days 8 Pure Water Days 9 Pure Water Days 10 Pure Water Days 11 Pure Water Days 12 Pure Water Days 13 Pure Water Days 14 Pure Water Days 15 Pure Water Days 16 Pure Water Days 17 Pure Water Days 18 Pure Water Days 19 Pure Water Days 20 Pure Water Days 21 Pure Water Days 22 Pure Water Days 23 Pure Water Days 24 Pure Water Days 25 Pure Water Days 26 Pure Water Days 27 Pure Water Days 28 Pure Water Days 29 Pure Water Days 30 Pure Water Days 31 Pure Water Days 32 Pure Water Days 33 Pure Water Days 34 Pure Water Days 35 Pure Water Days 36 Pure Water Days 37 Pure Water Days 38 Pure Water Days 39 Pure Water Days 40 Pure Water Days 41 Pure Water Days 42 Pure Water Days 43