Children of all ages will soon get a chance to go back in time and learn about the historical fur trade and logging era of Chippewa County.

The upcoming The Past Passed Here event, coordinated by the Chippewa County Historical Society, highlights the sights, sounds and tastes of early Chippewa County from the 1700s through the early 1900s. It allows visitors to relive the bygone fur trade and lumber trade eras.

If you go What: The Past Passed Here Where: Marshall Park, located at the Bridgewater Avenue entrance to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls. When: 3-6 p.m. Friday, May 12; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14 Cost: $5 per person, $15 family pass. Children under 5 are free. Information: www.thepastpassedhere.org/home

“It was started primarily for the grade school children who are studying Wisconsin history throughout the year, and so it's a great way to end the year for those children to come in and actually meet reenactors,” said Chippewa Area History Center board member Jim Schuh. “We've had now over 10,000 students spend a day in camp.”

For the 20th year, students from Chippewa and Eau Claire county schools will attend the living history reenactment May 12-14.

Students get to explore dozens of French fur trade camps and learn about the various jobs lumberjacks did while harvesting white pine forests.

“The kids do say it's their favorite field trip of the year, and I've heard that many, many times,” Schuh said.

There is also a mobile lumberjack museum, plus several camps commemorating the logging era in the Chippewa Falls area.

“One of my favorites is the lumberjack museum and it's something that we built,” Schuh said. “On the outside of the trailer there are 12 different sections and each one represents a different job that the lumberjacks had done all the way from the timber cruiser, which was the person going out in the forest and trying to decide what would be the best land to purchase for harvesting the logs, all the way through to the river rats that used to follow the logs down the river to the dam or to the sawmill.”

Students also get to meet knowledgeable reenactors from many Midwestern states. The reenactors and demonstrators are happy to answer questions visitors ask.

Jim Lindberg is one of 45 such reenactors.

“I portray a voyager that would have been in northern Wisconsin in the early 1800s,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg’s costume includes a trade shirt, a wool toque (a brimless hat), trade pants, a wool vest, and he carries a fire-starting kit, brain tan pouch, twine bag and trade beads.

Demonstrations include blacksmithing, cast-iron cooking, fiber art making, antique muzzle loading firearms, spinning and brain tanning, fur trading and wood carving.

Hands-on activities include archery, atlatl, cat and mouse balance game, canoe paddle race, flint and steel fire starting, lacrosse and tomahawk throwing.

“It's really great to see the kids getting excited and learning how to do things like starting a fire with flint and steel,” Schuh said. “These days, they're all looking at their iPhones or their Game Boys or whatever they are and you know, you don't hardly see that at the event. People or the kids are just into doing the activities that we have going on.”

Tilden Lions Club volunteers will staff the Chippewa County Historical Society food booth and will sell buffalo burgers, brats, hotdogs, Old Dutch Potato Chips, Olson’s Ice Cream, pickles on a stick, Micon Cinema Movie Popcorn, bottled Chippewa Spring water, Point Root Beer, root beer floats and rock candy. Other food sellers will make Native American fry bread and old-fashioned candy.