Hoffman will seek another term as mayor

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he’s just not ready to step down from the role he’s held longer than any other leader in city history.

Hoffman, 71, has declared his candidacy for re-election in the spring 2023 election. He has missed several city council meetings in the past two years, between a bout with COVID-19 and some other health issues.

“I’m feeling better; I’m getting my mojo back,” Hoffman said. “I talked to my ‘campaign manager’ (his wife, Lois) and she was all for it.”

The city has just started work on developing properties along Chippewa Crossing, near the new fire station, after years of trying to market the property, as well as convince the state to sell un-used property in the area.

“You want to be here to finish a project,” Hoffman said. “You want to put a bow on it. It’s really exciting. With all the stuff we have going on, it’s a good time to stay. It’s a good time to be here.”

Hoffman, who joined the Chippewa Falls City Council in April 2001, was appointed to fill the mayor’s seat on Aug. 5, 2008, to replace Mayor Dan Hedrington, who was resigning. Hoffman is now the longest-serving mayor in city history. He has never faced competition for his seat as either council member or mayor. The previously longest-serving mayor was Virginia Smith, who held the seat from 1991 to 2003.

Perhaps the most visible change in Hoffman’s tenure is the revamped entrance to downtown. Short Elliott Hendrickson built a new headquarters at the intersection of North Bridge Street and Spring Street in 2013. The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce moved into a new building across the street at that intersection in August 2015. And the city paid to tear down the old First National Bank building at 100 N. Bridge St., allowing the Cobblestone Hotel to be built on that site. The hotel opened in fall 2016.

Hoffman also encouraged the council to invest in a new $5 million fire station, which opened in spring 2017. The city also added the Mill’s Fleet Farm distribution center, which opened in December 2017 in the northeast corner of the city in the Lake Wissota business park.

Last month, the public voted to approve a referendum that will increase the city’s levy limit by $1.277 million annually, allowing the city to add three more firefighter/EMS positions and a police officer, along with pay increases for existing emergency staff.

Hoffman worked in management for 38 years for Genex, a division of Shawano-based Cooperative Resources International. He retired in August 2021.

Along with the mayor’s seat, John Monarski (ward one), Christopher Gilliam (ward three), Heather Martell (ward five) and Jason Hiess (ward seven) are up for re-election. City Clerk Bridget Givens said none of the incumbents have turned in paperwork yet declaring candidacy or non-candidacy.

City Council members earn $3,000 annually, with the council president receiving an additional $500 a year. The mayor earns $10,000 annually.

Anyone interested in running for the seat should contact Givens at 715-726-2719.

Budget approved

Because of the new referendum, the 2023 Chippewa Falls levy jumped by 16.67%. That means a homeowner will pay roughly $1,343 in city taxes on a house valued at $150,000. Last year, the tax bill on that $150,000 home was $1,121.

The budget increased $1,414,355, almost entirely because of the $1,277,000 referendum, said City Finance Director Lynne Bauer. The general fund increased from $13.51 million to $14.93 million.

The levy increased from $7.98 million to $9.31 million. The tax rate, commonly called the mill rate, climbed from $7.48 per thousand dollars valuation to $8.96 per thousand dollars valuation.