Homelessness rising while dollars to help the housing insecure fall in Chippewa County

Homelessness in Chippewa County is on the rise according to outreach data and testimony by local experts in the field. They’re worried, they say, about the number of locals who are asking for help and not getting it.

Resources are limited. Inflation is straining budgets further than in the past, and there are no stimulus checks in sight for 2022. The workforce has changed because of the pandemic. And the number of available outreach dollars is far fewer than what is needed to make sure everyone gets the services they need and apply for.

This combination of factors has four members of intermingling homeless outreach agencies concerned.

Karri Pitsavis, a homeless resource coordinator; Jessica Oleson-Bue, executive director at the Chippewa County Housing Authority; Jennifer Barrett, homeless director with the L.E. Philips Career Development Center Outreach office; and Mike Cohoon, director of Hope Village-Tiny Housing Alternatives, are worried not just about the number of homeless individuals and families in the region, but about their organizations' abilities to keep up with demand.

The Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger has been collecting data from the variety of agencies that participate in the council, tracking the number of homeless individuals that are seen each month in Chippewa Falls.

“We’re looking at individuals who are applying for homelessness services, and those that are identified as homeless, or at risk, by the organizations in Chippewa Falls who serve these people,” said Oleson-Bue.

“What we've seen so far in 2022, is that the numbers have increased — not only in the amount of people seeking these types of services, but also those who are experiencing an unmet need; that we have to turn away because we don't have the resources to assist them."

Frustration mounting

What that looks like for individuals seeking aid is frustration and discouragement.

“I never thought I would be homeless," said Josephine. "Most days, I don’t think of myself that way. You know? I may stay in my car or hang out in fast food restaurants or cafes — places that are cool in summer, warm in winter where I can buy a cup of coffee with some change. I’ll stay all day.”

Josephine said she didn’t want her last name to be used because she’s applying for jobs. She said she thinks if would-be employers know she doesn’t have a place to stay that they won’t hire her.

“I get the concern. They want reliable, educated employees. Well, I worked hard to get an associate's degree 10 years ago. I thought it would, you know, make sure this didn’t happen to me,” she said.

Josephine has a car. She said she’s grateful for it.

“I go back and forth to Eau Claire, Lake Hallie, Chippewa Falls, Cadott and Bloomer so I don’t get pegged by local shopkeepers or authorities as homeless. I stay all over, lately at truck stops or in campground parking lots,” she said. “I don’t have a place to hang my hat tonight. I haven’t in about nine weeks. Luckily, I have a decent car and good clothes so people don’t think I’m a vagrant or something.”

Josephine said she’s been applying for aid across Chippewa County.

“I thought I could just call them, and they’d have some way to help me right away. That’s not the case," she said. "There just isn’t enough money. There’s nowhere to stay really. I mean maybe you get a hotel voucher, but that doesn’t last, now does it?”

Surprising numbers

Oleson-Bue said the 2022 homelessness numbers for Chippewa County were a bit of a surprise.

“What we saw in ‘21, the numbers were higher than 2020. And we're continuing to see an upward trend now,” she said. “It’s higher than I would have guessed.”

According to Chippewa County’s 2022 Mid-Year Report, “of 1,557 individuals who were seeking services in the first half of 2022, 955 were assisted by these local agencies. 602 had unmet needs.”

This is an average of 259 people seeking help monthly, which is an increase from 2021 where, on average, 224 sought aid monthly.

Chippewa County says this number comes from CDC Outreach, Chippewa County Housing Authority, Family Support Center, Great Rivers 211, Hope Village, The Hub, Klein Hall, West CAP and area churches.

These organizations also use the United Way’s ALICE report to monitor the situation on the ground in Chippewa Falls. ALICE is an acronym that stands for asset limited, income constrained and employed. ALICE represents the households with income above the federal poverty level but below the basic cost of living.

United Way's ALICE report provides current research-based data that quantifies who in Wisconsin is living on the edge of financial insecurity.

Residents living here in the Chippewa Valley fall below the ALICE threshold. This means that people are going to work every day but struggling to make ends meet. These families are often faced with tough decisions, like paying rent or taking the kids to the doctor.

Different stories

One of the factors that makes this work tough is that everyone has a different story with varying and pressing needs.

“Meeting people with divergent needs is tough. We try to meet them where they're at. But it’s with the lack of resources. We don't have a shelter here. So if we don't have money for motel vouchers, we have to refer them on to other companies that have shelters,” said Barrett of the Chippewa County Housing Authority.

“A lot of them work here or their families are here so they have stable support here — they don't want to leave the area."

Outreach organizations like the Chippewa County Housing Authority are supporting a lot of people who are sleeping in cars including families, she said.

“They may be camping or living in campers and then we support some that are just trying to get by. On a typical day, we probably get anywhere from 20 to 50 phone calls, and five to 20 walk-ins. It really depends on the day. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are always our busiest,” Barrett said.

When it comes to funding outreach locally, the money comes strictly from donations from the community.

“We don't receive federal or state dollars. So it's coming from the charities and the foundations. There are so many but the Chippewa Community Foundation has been amazing,” Barrett said. “We don’t have any money right now actually. We recently went through a $45,000 grant for rent assistance and shelter. We went through that in about three months.”

Barrett and the other members of the coalition are always thinking and looking ahead.

“We are hoping to get some emergency shelter dollars filtered through the United Way here soon. We're hoping that before the winter we’ll have enough to help support people through the cold, winter months.”

HOW TO HELP All donations sent to the Chippewa County Outreach office will go directly to the end-user and help with clothing, shelter and food. To learn about the different ways you can donate, go to https://www.lecdc.org/chippewa-county-outreach.html.