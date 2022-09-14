Hope Village provides housing, support and fellowship to housing insecure in Chippewa County

When Lisa Carter lost her job things went downhill quickly.

“I used up my savings and then needed a place to live. I stayed with a friend for a while and she was having her own mental health crisis at the time. So I needed somewhere to go,” she said.

Carter knew Mike Cohoon — Hope Village board member and director. She called him for help. Cohoon is a member of a group of Chippewa Falls residents that’s been working to combat homelessness through a tiny houses initiative.

“I called him and he got me into the tiny house out at Chippewa Valley Bible Church. I was there for a year. Now I found a wonderful job. Now I have a wonderful place to live. Yeah, it's pretty amazing,” she said.

She started her job as Office Manager at Our Savior Lutheran Church in December 2021 and moved into her own apartment in May after being housed in a tiny house for months.

“Because you know, there's no affordable housing in general. So it took awhile to find a place.”

Hope Village started on January 1, 2016, because the homeless shelter in Chippewa Falls had closed its doors in 2014. That meant that before the tiny houses initiative, people like Lisa had no place to go when they lost their homes.

Hope Village is a non-profit 501C3 providing temporary tiny housing for the homeless in Chippewa County. Its mission is to provide short-term and longer-term housing alternatives, and service to people experiencing homelessness.

“There was a group called the Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition that was trying to figure out what to do since we no longer had a homeless shelter in Chippewa Falls. We wanted to see how we might be able to resolve that and help people that were unsheltered,” said Cohoon.

Cohoon had read some things about Tiny House villages, he said.

“I brought that up as an option and over the next couple of years, through the Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition, which is a group of 17 churches and almost as many social agents, we talked about and discussed different options,” he said.

He did the same with a group called the Chippewa County Hunger and Homeless group. But it got to be January 1 of 2016 and they weren't making a ton of progress, Cohoon said.

“I thought, maybe, as one of my personal goals, I could get some friends together and build a tiny house and take it around to the churches and social agencies and show it to them, to see whether they thought that idea would fly. So we did that in the spring, summer and fall of 2016,” he said.

By August they were able to house the first guest in that house, right on site at Landmark Christian Church where Cohoon has served as a pastor.

Since then, they've built 10 tiny houses which are hosted by five different churches in the area. The 11th one is under construction right now.

Besides the tiny houses, the organization offers help and support to their guests. Case management and mentoring is provided to all guests of the Tiny Homes.

“We match them up with a navigator and two mentors that they stay in contact with daily, to help the residents move through what's called a “secured living plan,”” Cohoon said.

“The secured living plan focuses on three areas: helping our guests find an income that would help them sustain permanent housing, helping them get reconnected to their health resources, and helping them find that permanent housing,” Cohoon said. “Kind of the bottleneck to our program is that there's not a very large supply of affordable housing in the Chippewa Valley.”

The next phase of the tiny housing initiative is to bring the tiny houses together on a piece of property called Hope Village where they can provide better services. The tiny houses don't have running water so the new village will have a community building with showers and laundry facilities, a shared kitchen, some office space and community space for people to gather.

Cohoon said the group is in the middle of a fundraising campaign, trying to raise money for the next phase when they’ll be adding 28 units of affordable housing, five duplexes and three six plexes on that same property at Hope Village.

Carter is a success story. But she’d lived in a tiny house once previously. When she needed housing last year she had a thorough conversation with Cohoon about her options.

“With Lisa we talked a little bit about whether or not she thought that she could live in a tiny house again (last year). We knew we were going to have to match her up with some pretty strong mentors to help her get through her secure living program,” Cohoon said. “At the time I just wanted to make sure that she was OK with that because she had left the first time and had a pretty successful job and found a place to live. I think this second time she was dealing with more depression than the first time. I knew that that was gonna be a challenge for her.”

Cohoon said he just wanted to make sure that she thought that she could make progress.

One thing that Hope Village does that's a bit different than a shelter is that it focuses on long-term, intensive support for residents.

“What we're doing is building a safety network around them. And that safety network doesn't go away once they move,” Cohoon said. “That safety net is there so that if something comes up five months after you move out of a tiny house they can contact us again and we can kind of step in and provide some extra support.”

Carter said she’s never been happier or felt more stable.

“Not just for me, but so many people this has been a total Godsend, or there'd be way more people living on the streets and in the woods and under the bridge and whatever. Or not being alive,” she said. “It's amazing.”