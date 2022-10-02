Hope Village to host Welcome Home Campaign launch

Hope Village will host a free public launch event on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls.

The $2.7 million capital campaign will support maintaining a small community of temporary and transitional tiny homes, in addition to building and maintaining affordable housing duplexes and six-plexes.

The purpose of Hope Village is to provide temporary and affordable housing to the increasing number of unsheltered individuals and families in the Chippewa Valley.

To help guests transition into living a quality way of life, Hope Village offers case management and supportive services, including developing a Secure Living Plan that includes financial stability, health resource connections, and permanent housing.

“The need is real when it comes to affordable housing in the area. There is a shortage of affordable housing, with 2,685 individuals who were seeking housing services in 2021,” said Mike Cohoon, executive director of Hope Village. “Chippewa Valley poverty levels are above the state average of 10.3%.”

The upcoming launch event will feature a brief presentation with special announcements about fundraising totals, expansion details and ways the community can support Hope Village and its mission.

There will be complimentary appetizers served, as well as a cash bar. Pat Krietlow, founding editor with UpNorthNews, will emcee the event.

The Hope Village Board, its committees, volunteers and staff are excited to celebrate the hard work and support of the community in making this expansion project a reality. The launch event is a culmination of that success, Cohoon said.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the event on Oct. 6,” said Dick Hebert, co-chair of the Welcome Home Campaign. “The committees have been working so hard this past year on bringing the vision of Hope Village to life, and we can’t wait to show you the progress we’ve made.”

The launch event will be livestreamed on the “Hope Village Chippewa Falls” Facebook page.

For more information about the event or registration assistance, please contact Mike Cohoon at director@hopevillagechippewafalls.org or 715-210-5405.

Registration is required due to limited space. To register please sign-up online at: https://bit.ly/3xNit9N. Details about the project are available online at www.hopevillagechippewafalls.org.