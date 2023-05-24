Each year in May, as part of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital each recognize one outstanding nursing colleague who exhibits excellence in caring for patients and families and has a superior level of knowledge and skill. This peer-nominated award is the highest a colleague can receive at the hospitals.

This year’s recipients are Kateri Hansen, RN at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, and Alexis Brunner, RN at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. Hansen and Bruner were presented with an award and flowers during a small ceremony the weeks of May 7 and May 14.

Hansen works with patients in the neuroscience and pediatric units at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. She also enjoys working with student nurses and recently took on the role of preceptor — someone who helps teach new nurses.

The colleague who nominated Hansen for the award says her approachable and calm demeanor puts everyone at ease in stressful situations.

“Kateri is always stepping in to lend a hand, even if her patient assignment is busy. She treats everyone that walks through the doors — visitors, patients and colleagues — with respect and kindness.”

Brunner at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital works in the medical/surgical department and is cross training to become a house supervisor, which means she will oversee daily clinical operations of one or more departments.

In the nomination letter, Brunner’s colleague says she always finds a way to bring joy into most situations.

“Alexis is very respectful … and provides high quality care while building a relationship with our patients, providers and colleagues. She is a very good critical thinker and is able to apply what she’s learned in one situation to others.”

This marks the 17th year HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has awarded a Nurse Exemplar Award and is the seventh year HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital has chosen a recipient.