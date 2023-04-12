In honor of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls recognize the challenging work, dedication and compassion of hospital volunteers.

“We are grateful these community members have chosen our hospitals to give their time and talent,” said Brandy Sikora, manager of volunteer services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “Volunteers bring our patients and colleagues joy every day. Many of them have wonderful memories and stories to share from when the Sisters were actively working in our hospitals.”

In 2022, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals had a combined 147 volunteers who donated more than 22,000 hours to hospital ministries.

Volunteer efforts include welcoming and escorting patients, working in the hospital gift shops, filing, assisting families of patients in surgery, holding book and bake sales to raise money for community scholarships, flower deliveries to patients, and coordination of the hospitals’ Love Lights ceremonies.

The two hospitals welcome new volunteers year-round.

Those interested in becoming volunteers can contact the Volunteer Services Office at 715-717-7439 or online at:

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital: www.hshs.org/SacredHeart/Volunteer

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital: www.hshs.org/StJosephsChippewFalls/Volunteer

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital were also recently named among the "World’s Best Hospitals" in 2023 by Newsweek magazine, and are among 20 hospitals in Wisconsin to make the list.

The designation is based on a survey of doctors, health care professionals and administrators conducted by Statista, a leading global provider of market and consumer data.

The survey looks at quality of service, patient experience, patient outcomes and quality metrics such as wait times and hygiene measures.

“From our clinical colleagues providing care at the bedside to those environmental services colleagues who ensure our facilities are clean and tidy, we truly care about each patient’s hospital experience,” said John Wagner, president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “This worldwide recognition of our hospitals in one small part of the United States, and Wisconsin, is humbling and motivating.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2023 recognizes the best medical institutions across 28 countries. The ranking is live on Newsweek.com and is featured in the print edition of Newsweek Magazine.