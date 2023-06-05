HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire has received the bronze Award of Hope from UW Organ and Tissue Donation for its efforts in 2022 to provide care to patients undergoing organ donation.

“We are committed to supporting patients’ and families’ decisions to give the gift of life through organ donation,” said Anne Pretasky, who is a registered nurse and manager of the critical care unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and member of the hospital’s organ donation committee. ”One organ donor can save up to eight lives, but there are more than 100,000 people in the United States waiting for a lifesaving transplant. It is vital we provide exceptional care to these patients to maximize their gift and their legacy.”

In 2022 HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital helped families choose to donate organs, tissues and eyes, resulting in more than 600 lives improved or saved.

Gifts of tissue, which include bone, skin, heart valves, connective tissue and veins, are used in more than 1 million surgeries routinely performed each year in the United States.

Pretasky said it’s important to tell loved ones if you want to be a potential organ and tissue donor and include that information in advance directives paperwork.

She also recommends community members register online to be a donor through Donate Life Wisconsin, or register at the Department of Motor Vehicles when completing a driver’s license or state ID application.