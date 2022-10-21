HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Police Department host Prescription Drug Take Back

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is partnering with the Chippewa Falls Police Department for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. The drive-thru event provides a safe, convenient and responsible disposal opportunity for unwanted or expired medications.

Nearly 60,000 pounds of unused or expired medication was collected in Wisconsin at Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April 2022 – the largest amount collected in the country, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is encouraging community members to help boost that number even more during the next event on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital’s main entrance.

HSHS St. Joseph’s community outreach specialist Melissa Ives advises people not to hold onto unneeded and expired medications.

“This can create a number of potential public health hazards,” says Ives. “These items can be stolen, misused or ingested by children or pets resulting in accidental poisonings.”

Results from the most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Mental Health in 2020 found nearly 10 million Americans misuse controlled drugs; most obtain the medications from family and friends, either by asking them or via the home medicine cabinet.

Ives says do not dispose of medicines down the drain or toilet or throw them in the garbage. Over time trace amounts of medications can leach into the ground and contaminate rivers, lakes and wells. This negatively impacts fish and other aquatic species.

Community members are encouraged to bring unwanted or expired medications to the take back event. Ives says it’s best to place solid, non-liquid medication(s) in a sealed plastic bag rather than dropping off plastic pill containers with personal information on them.

The following items will be accepted:

Prescription and over-the-counter medications

Ointments

Patches

Inhalers

Creams, liquids and non-aerosol sprays in the original packaging

Vials

Pet medications

Vaping devices and cartridges – batteries will not be accepted

Do not bring:

Illegal drugs

Aerosol cans

Mercury thermometers

Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)

Household hazardous items (paint, oil, pesticide)

Needles/sharps

Bio-hazard materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood)

Since Drug Take Back Day began in 2010, Wisconsin has collected more than 1 million pounds of unused or expired medication. For more information about Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, visit the Wisconsin Department of Justice webpage.

Community members are asked to follow safety protocols during the drive-thru event:

Remain in your vehicle. A volunteer will come to collect your items.

Remove labels or black out identifying information on medication containers.

As a thank you to those who bring their medications to the drop off location on October 29, a limited number of gas gift cards and Deterra medicine deactivation bags will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Community members do not need to be a patient of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital to participate in the event or receive a thank you item.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is located at 2116 County Highway I in Chippewa Falls.