The volunteer partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will host their annual steak fry on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 236 Pumphouse Road in Chippewa Falls, to raise money for a scholarship fund for area students.

Students who are currently enrolled in a higher education program that furthers their education in a human health care related field are welcome to apply for a scholarship. Six people will be chosen by the partners to receive a scholarship.

“We are proud to again offer this event to our community as part of fundraising efforts to help students who are entering or advancing in the health care field,” says Brandy Sikora, volunteer services manager. “It’s rewarding to offer scholarships and know recipient graduates are choosing to put their health care skills to work for people in our local communities.”

There are a variety of ways to enjoy this year’s steak fry:

Drive through and pick up: 3:30-7 p.m.

Bingo is back: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dine in: 4:30-7 p.m.

Free delivery: 4:30-7 p.m. Delivery orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1. (Tipping is at your discretion.)

Steak fry tickets are $12 for an adult meal of a steak sandwich, baked beans, corn on the cob, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and coffee, soda or water. The cost is $5 for a children’s meal of a hot dog, corn on the cob, potato chips, dessert and soda or water.

To place a delivery order, or purchase tickets for drive through, pick up or dine in, call HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Services at 715-717-7439. You can also purchase tickets at the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital gift shop Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

A limited number of dine in tickets will be available at the door Aug. 3.