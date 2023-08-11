Go on a literary adventure, find new romance, learn a new skill or simply calm your mind with a new-to-you book from the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners used book sale Aug. 24-25.

Brandy Sikora, manager of volunteer services at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, says collecting and selling books is a Volunteer Partners’ tradition.

“It’s so easy to use technology now to read the news or a biography or a fictional love story, but there’s just something about holding a book and turning the pages that still appeals to many people,” she says. “That’s part of the reason our annual book sale is successful.”

Sikora says the sale is a meaningful way to raise money for the Volunteer Partners’ scholarship fund, which benefits area students pursuing careers in a human health care-related field.

The Volunteer Partners’ book sale will be held outside the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital plant services garage (located by the hospital receiving dock) the following times:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

New and gently used books can be donated for the sale through Aug. 23 in the main lobby of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 County Highway I, in Chippewa Falls. Donation hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please do not donate textbooks, dictionaries or encyclopedias.