‘I just love it’ — bus driver in Chippewa Falls talks about perks of his job

Alan “Al” Przybylski is a school bus driver for Chippewa Yellow Bus Company and he loves his job. He said he’s a sucker for an art project that the kids make for him.

“At the end of the day when the kids get on my bus, they'll come from school and they'll bring me a picture that they made — a drawing or some popsicle sticks glued to a piece of paper — they hand it to me and go, ‘I made this for you today.’ I have a whole drawer full at home. And I've kept all that stuff. I just love it,” he said.

Though he appreciates the end of the day, and all the art the kids hand him, early morning is the time he loves the most.

“The best part is when I pick up the first ones in the morning. It's still a little bit dark out, picking up a kindergartener. They're not really sure about the day but I'm the first person they see when they get on that bus. It kind of sets them up for that day,” he said.

Przybylski grew up in Chippewa Falls and so did his children.

“I've lived here my entire life. I live on the same piece of property that my folks had, because I grew up on a farm just four miles north of Chippewa Falls,” he said.

Przybylski built a home on his parents' farmland. He’s been married for 42 years, living in the same house.

“I had a great childhood growing up. I feel that a lot of the children don't have that today. If I can bring just a little bit of joy to one child, I've done my job for the day,” he said.

Przybylski picks up grade school kids from kindergarten to fifth grade and drops them off at Southview Elementary. Then he’s off to get the middle school and high school students from the same area.

“When I am done with my morning route, I actually work at Parkview school too. I have a granddaughter at Parkview school (and) all my grandkids went through Parkview. So when I get done with my bus route, I go over to Parkview school and I work there with their lunch, and their recesses,” he said.

“I just love it. And I mean love it.”

When lunch and recess is over he returns to the bus garage for his afternoon route. He goes back to Southview to pick up the grade school kids, and takes them home. Then he’s off to the middle school and the high school to drive them home.

“By the time I get done, it's about five o'clock. So I leave my house about 5:20 in the morning, and I typically don't get home till 5 at night. It's a pretty long day,” he said.

Przybylski is a retired business owner. When he was about 60 years old his son took over the family business.

“It's way different than what I did before. I was in the RV business my whole life,” he said.

Przybylski has four grandchildren and said he loves working with kids.

“My jobs allow me to be close to the kids at school and on the school bus. I'm with about 500 kids a day between school and my bus route,” he said.

Przybylski came to this work in an unintentional way. He said five years ago, his daughter was driving a school bus and he wanted to get his qualifications in case she ever needed someone to sub for her.

“I thought ‘well, I'm not doing anything. I'll just get everything set up so that I can sub for her if she becomes sick and can't drive,’” he said. “Well, that lasted about 30 seconds because as soon as I was qualified and had all my stuff done and ready to go, I started a regular route. That was four years ago.”

Przybylski has driven the same route and the same children for the last four years.

“Sometimes bus drivers will switch around to different routes. And I've been offered a different route which is very close to my home,” he said. “But instead I decided to drive myself to the bus garage, get up earlier in the morning because then I get to keep my own kids. So some of the kids I've had for my fourth year, which is nice because you really get to know them and get to know their personalities.”

The bus driving gig is a lot of responsibility, he said. And sometimes it weighs on him.

“I think the toughest part is that you are responsible for these children and when you see the moms and dads standing in the driveway with their kindergartener, they don't even know who you are. They've not really met you,” he said.

In an effort to build trust and understanding between him and parents, Przybylski hosts a ‘meet the parents’ event so that they know who he is, he said.

“They entrust you to get their children to school safe and home safe. That's the hugest thing — every day, 180 days (a year) I take them to school and back home safe,” he said. “That parent is standing in the driveway relying on you to make that happen.”

Przybylski said he knows that there's a lot of people out there who are in his age group — 60 and above — who would love bus driving if they gave it a chance.

“We need more bus drivers, plain and simple,” he said. “But people are scared to try something new. They think they can't do it. They can't drive a bus. It's too big. But if they make that first step, and they start driving the bus, it is very hard to give up. That's where I'm at right now.”

Przybylski said if he wanted to stop driving tomorrow, he couldn’t because he has developed such strong relationships with the families of the kids he drives daily.

“Moms are saying, ‘Susie is gonna ride next year. Are you going to be still driving?’ For me it's nice because it actually makes me have a purpose everyday, a reason to get out of bed every morning. I really think that if people try it, they will love it. They really will.”