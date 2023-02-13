LAKE WISSOTA — The 10th Annual Jig’s Up ice fishing competition took place Saturday on Lake Wissota. A couple thousand people turned out to fish and compete for numerous prizes.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Recreation, Blugolds athletics and the Lake Wissota Lions hosted the event.

This is the first year that the competition happened with above-0 degree weather.

Lake Wissota is a 6148-acre lake located in Chippewa County. It has a maximum depth of 64.4 feet. Fish include musky, panfish, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike, walleye, sturgeon and catfish.

With over $80,000 in cash and prizes, including a two-year lease on a Ford F-150 truck, the competition was fierce. Prizes were awarded by weight for the top 20 fish and every 10th place thereafter to 480th place, then 481st through 500th.

The day included a Kids Klub fishing event, raffle and weigh-ins for adult fishers throughout the day.

“It’s an ice fishing contest. So people come out, enjoy the weather and enjoy other people. It's a family friendly event where people come out, make a hole in the ice and they actually fish on the lake from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Andy Jepsen, director of Recreation and Sport Operations at UW-Eau Claire. “And they're trying to catch multiple species of fish. Northern walleye and panfish are the typical ones.”

Sheryl Poirier, assistant director of Programs for Recreation and Sport Operations at UW-Eau Claire, said the goal for participants is simply to catch a fish — which is easier said than done. In order to reward participants, the prizes are scattered out through 500th place.

“So we give prizes by weight for the top 20 and then every 10th place to person 480. So one through 20 win something. And then person 30, 40, 50 all the way to 480 and then it's 481 all the way to 500. So there's 20 at the top and 20 at the bottom and every 10th place in between,” she said.

“So if you catch a fish, you have a chance to win a prize. It might not be that big and maybe you're 500th place, but our 500th prize is a really good prize. We have a cargo max flow trailer that's worth $3,000 in that place. We have custom fishing rods. We have a truck lease prize. In fact, we have more than $80,000 in prizes for this one day of fishing.”

Poirier said they scatter the prizes intentionally.

“You can't really plan or cheat. Everything is tallied after 2 p.m. Maybe you’re shooting for slot 140, but you might be person 141. But fish 120, 130, 140, for example, will win that prize by weight,” she said.

Poirier said her department started partnering with the local Lions Club a decade ago.

“Andy really wanted to do this. He was all about coordinating an ice fishing competition. So we reached out to the Lions Club because they were already hosting these events. It took a little convincing at first, but it’s been a wonderful partnership and the competition just keeps growing,” Poirier said. “And the prizes are unmatched. I mean, they’re really awesome.”

Jepsen said he’s been a longtime ice fisherman.

“That's kind of how the idea started. Probably way before 10 years ago, I had this idea but then we really partnered with some outstanding sponsors to be able to develop this how we wanted it,” he said. “So it took, you know, a few years in the making before that first year to really make sure that we had the right sponsors, and we are very lucky to have those title sponsors that we have. And one of the big ones is Scheels, another one is Eau Claire Ford.”

David Prescher, a member of the Wissota Lions Club, said his organization focuses on kids during the Jig’s Up ice fishing competition.

“We want to make sure that the kids are introduced to ice fishing and give them an opportunity to learn,” Prescher said.

The Lions Club also sets up a lunch stand for children at the ice fishing competition and hands out various treats to keep the kids entertained.

Prescher said the best part of the event is bringing families together and getting them out of the house.

“The kids are all bundled up in their little snow pants,” he said. “As you look around the ice there are hundreds and hundreds of ice fishermen out here or ice persons out here because we’ve seen a lot of ladies go ahead and register some fish also.”

February is full of Chippewa County ice fishing competitions, from the southern part of the county to the north. Hosted by local Lions Clubs, these ice fishing competitions are an awesome way to get out into the county and enjoy the beautiful winter weather.