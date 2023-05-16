The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has opened a virtual public involvement opportunity for the public to provide input on a proposed road improvement project.

The state plans to reconstruct Highway 29 from 320th Street on the east edge of Boyd east to Koser Avenue in Chippewa and Clark counties. The opportunity for public feedback will be available until June 1.

During construction, Highway 29 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures and a reduced speed limit in the work zone.

The onramps and offramps at Highway 29 and County H interchange will be closed half at a time, meaning if work is occurring on eastbound Highway 29, the on-and off-ramps from eastbound Highway 29 will be closed.

County H between the ramps will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging during milling and paving operations.

The project is to replace deteriorated pavement on Highway 29. Construction is scheduled for 2026.

The public is invited to visit the project website, review a presentation and handout before submitting comments at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/byregion/nw/wis29cccc/default.aspx.

Comments should be submitted by June 1 through email or mail. Comments may be emailed to jesse.larson@dot.wi.gov or mailed to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701, Attn. Jesse Larson.

