Inside the Old Bloomer BrewHouse and The Buckingham Speakeasy

In an unassuming, industrial looking building, tucked away, is the Old Bloomer BrewHouse — a new watering hole in Bloomer. You’d never guess that it is so large, or charming inside. There’s a garage and many other businesses on site that demand your attention. But, if you drive around the side of the building there’s a blue door and inside is a labyrinth of space to enjoy a few drinks.

The space is enormous, but you’d never know it when you walk in.

If one bar is good then three bars are better. That’s what the Old Bloomer BrewHouse & The Buckingham promise — three bars in one space.

The Old Bloomer BrewHouse is considered the “Cheers” venue where everybody knows your name. That’s in the original building which has been around since the 1840’s. The second bar is called The Buckingham Speakeasy — it’s more upscale.

Next to that are a few rooms including The Buckingham Emporium, which is like an old general store where locals can sell their wares.

Jagr Hofstedt is one of the co-owners of the venue. He said he loves the Emporium and the trophy room. They’re both down the hall, in the back of the main bar.

“The Emporium is a little shop that has a little bit of everything. We're aiming to add on local vendors too. I know we have reached out to a few different local ones here in Bloomer, but also across the Chippewa Valley,” he said. “We'll definitely want to try to highlight as much locally as we can.”

Then the trophy room is a perfect place to play a few hands of cards, or board games.

“That room’s got a lot of bucks. Big bucks which were all shot by the building’s owner. So that's kind of cool and relaxing,” he said.

Next to the store is a large seating area with some arcade games.

In the basement is what can only be described as a cave. It will house the wine cellar and wine bar.

The venue also offers two large decks for drinkers to enjoy the outdoors.

The Old Bloomer BrewHouse is currently serving beer on tap. Owners say they are waiting for a liquor license to begin serving hard alcohol.

In about 45 days the owners said they expect to have their kitchen open.

“We're going to have a woodfired pizza oven so that's our food of choice,” said Diane Hofstedt, co-owner of the Old Bloomer BrewHouse and The Buckingham.

“We're just getting it built now. It’s a process. Quality matters, and that means things happen in stages here.”

For now the location is opening the various rooms, and bars, as fast as possible. But there’s a lot of personal touches throughout the space which must be overseen.

“Our biggest thing over here is these 12 taps we put in. I don't know how many bars have 12. And, then we carry a nitrotap of Guinness,” she said

The space was originally supposed to be additional office space for family, friends and staff who are all builders and contractors.

“It just became a crazy idea; ‘what if we built a bar. Or two?’ Now it’s three bars and a store. It’s happening fast. We don’t get a lot of sleep,” she said.

Diane describes the Old Bloomer BrewHouse as a kind of sports bar, where people can come feel comfortable and everybody knows everybody.

Then there are the games which are sprinkled in rooms throughout the venue.

“One thing that we started highlighting right off the bat was music. So we wanted to bring the music back to Bloomer,” she said.

Then down the hall is The Buckingham Speakeasy.

“That was more for a lounge space, an after-work environment to just sit and relax. You know, it's, it's kind of got the laid back vibe. It's not loud. It's just for people to come and talk and just sit down on comfortable furniture and chat at the end of the day,” she said.

That side of the venue will have a different menu, though the kitchen will serve all three bars.

“It'll be more small plate food over there. We also have what we call our event space that can be rented out for you know, a baby shower or wedding shower,” she said. “We had a celebration of life there and a retirement party there already.”

Jagr wants locals to know that they care about the community and doing outreach.

“If you have an event, a fundraiser or something and you need a place to host it, come see us. We’ll work with you and make sure it’s done right,” he said. “That’s an important way we plan to give back to this community.”