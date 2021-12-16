'It is absolutely horrible': Stanley suffers severe storm damage

STANLEY -- Rubble is strewn throughout Wisconsin after a record-setting storm Wednesday night.

A storm system swept through the Midwest, bringing with it a few tornadoes, high winds, uprooted trees and cut power for dozens of communities. Stanley in Chippewa County was particularly hit hard, with about 15 to 20 homes being destroyed according to the Stanley Fire Department.

While no injuries have yet been reported, one of the hardest hit locations was Chwala’s Construction. The entire construction business was devastated by the storm system, leaving virtually every structure leveled early Thursday morning.

Dozens of employees and community members converged on the scene Thursday to begin to clear the rubble, one of which is Stanley native Thomas Reinhart.

“It is absolutely horrible to be out here and see this,” Reinhart said. “The least we can do is give a bit of our effort and time to help these guys. They’ve lost so much in such a short amount of time. They need us right now and that help shouldn’t end today.”

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed three tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa over the course of Wednesday’s storm.

The Red Cross of Wisconsin reportedly assisted five people at its shelter in the Stanley Community Building in Chapman Park overnight and is on scene assisting with supplies.

Kwik Trip has also stepped up and donated milk, bread, sandwiches, eggs and a variety of other items to anyone who needs them, with those supplies being located at the Stanley Community Building.

Xcel Energy said that about 24,000 customers in Wisconsin were without power at some point during the storm, with some not having power restored into Thursday.

More information on the damage sustained in Stanley and the surrounding areas will be available in the coming days.

