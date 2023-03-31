MILWAUKEE — When the Milwaukee Brewers step up to the plate April 3 in their home opener against the New York Mets, Loren Rue, the head chef of the new J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, will be ready for action.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, a new restaurant and brewery, is set to open at American Family Field next week. It features comfort food, cocktails and Leinenkugel’s beer, brewed on-site.

Rue said the food menu looks to celebrate and represent the "Northwoods kitchen.” Rue said he and his team needed to create dishes that can be enjoyed every day of the year. That includes a variety of shareables, entrees and house specialties.

“The Brewers gave us a concept — they wanted to be a super approachable supper club. Then it was up to my team to curate drafts of the menu. We went through probably 15 or 16 different iterations just to get the items selected,” Rue said.

“Then from there, it was about a month in Boston doing recipe development and kind of building everything. And tastings — trying seven different types of horseradish mustard and stuff.”

Tony Bugher, president of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, said he is excited about the possibilities that will unfold as the result of the new brewery and restaurant.

“Chef Loren played a key role in designing a menu and thoughtfully, thinking through what the food options were going to be,” said Bugher. “The intent is to offer a more premium dining experience above and beyond just what you would normally get at a concession stand. All of the menu offerings are intentional and the pricing is as well.”

The food menu includes such noteworthy items as the Supper Club Crispy Chicken. The two-, four- or eight-piece dinner is served with a horseradish coleslaw, loaded potato salad and house-made biscuits.

The Best of the Wurst Platter is a specialty German platter, which features knackwurst, bierwurst, weisswurst and a slab of bacon, served alongside apples and potatoes.

The menu also offers multiple sandwiches and hamburgers. Wisconsinite favorites like Leinie’s Beer-Battered Walleye and Four Cheese Baked Wisco Mac are also on the menu.

The restaurant and brewery also features specialty beer, brewed on site by the master brewers.

The location offers a three-barrel brewing system, which is smaller than the seven-barrel brewing system on location at Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls but still allows the folks in Milwaukee to brew new beers.

“The point of these systems is to experiment. People will tell us which beers that they like and which ones that they don't like. We're gonna have a lot of fun with it,” Bugher said. “We just brewed our first batch last week. It’s a great way to assess new beers. I mean do you want to drink this? That’s the question at the end of the day.”

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on non-game days. On game days when the Brewers play an evening game, the restaurant will be open to the public for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On days with afternoon games, only ticketed guests are permitted in the restaurant.

The Milwaukee Brewers and J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard recently unveiled three unique beers that will be on tap at American Family Field, starting opening day.

The new brews — Cherry Gose, Red Lager (remastered) and IPA — are each limited editions.

