Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit lead 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival lineup

A favorite Chippewa Valley music festival is returning in 2021 with a star-studded lineup of artists.
The Blue Ox Music Festival, a bluegrass, Americana and roots festival in Eau Claire, announced its 2021 lineup Wednesday morning. The festival, which returns on Aug. 19-21, 2021, will include Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Charlie Parr, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and dozens more including local acts Them Coulee Boys and Pit Wagon.
Next year’s festival will be a limited capacity event and due to rollovers from last year’s postponed festival, tickets are currently 50% sold out. Fans are encouraged to buy their ticket soon in order to take advantage of the best prices available. Tickets are available at www.blueoxmusicfestival.com.
The return of the full Blue Ox Music Festival in 2021, after a virtual experience offered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of celebration after a year of uncertainty and waiting, said Jim Bischel, president of the festival.
“We’re really excited,” Bischel said. “Adding a larger artist like Jason Isbell is just another piece of what makes our festival unique. We’ve brought an interesting mix of music to the Chippewa Valley since Blue Ox has been around. Missing a year was a really big deal and it does feel like a long time since we put on a full-fledged festival. Getting to release the lineup this week has been the most fun we’ve had in quite a while.”
Blue Ox Music Festival staff hang their hat on the event being hyper family friendly. The now seven-year-old festival features diverse cultural events taking place throughout the grounds, including music workshops, morning yoga, eclectic craft vendors, dance performances, a kids activity stage as well as a disc golf course. Children 13 and under are free with a paid adult.
New to the Blue Ox Music Festival this year will be The Backwoods Stage, which will feature regional and emerging artists from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 and Sat. Aug., 21.
Already lined up for the Backwoods Stage are Miles Over Mountains, Good Morning Bedlam, The Thirsty River, Dig Deep, Never Come Down, Pit Wagon, Katey Bellville, Gabe Barnett and Dough Gotto and The Getaways.
With the new additions to the festival, and being forced to take a year off due to the coronavirus, Bischel said next summer is going to be one for the books and a great time to dip your toe into the bluegrass/Americana music waters.
“We are a much smaller and more intimate festival than the others in the area,” Bischel said. “The mix of young and old fans is unlike any other festival around. This is the most excited we’ve been in a long time for a festival, so if you haven’t checked out our festival yet 2021 is a great time for you to buy tickets and come out.”
For more information on the 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival, visit www.blueoxmusicfestival.com.
FAVE FIVE: Chippewa Herald reporter Parker Reed shares his most memorable stories of 2020
These are the five stories which left the biggest impression on me in 2020. Whether it be teaching me how to better cover tragedies, elections, or the COVID-19 pandemic they all brought something unique to the table.
This sit-down interview with then candidates for an open Chippewa County circuit court judge opening, Sharon Mcllquham and Ben Lane taught me …
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on nearly every industry in America in 2020, but one especially close to my heart is the music industry. I…
Being tasked with covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis in-person was one of the more challenging articles I've written. It wasn't…
Covering local tragedies is never easy and this was no exception. I remember laying in bed and feeling my house shake when this explosion occu…
When Jim Swanson screamed and swore during an otherwise mundane and routine Menomonie school board meeting, I was in shock. Covering this stor…
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.