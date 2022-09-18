Jeff, Patti Darley named 2022 Oktoberfest royalty

When a Darley fire truck pulled up to Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company on Friday, it was quickly evident to everyone who was this year's' festmeister and festmeisterin for the 2022 Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls.

Jeff and Patti Darley waved at the crowd as they exited the truck and joined the past royalty for a group photo.

"We're just amazed to be in front of all of you," Jeff Darley told the crowd of perhaps 400 onlookers who gathered at the brewery for the official kickoff celebration of this year's Oktoberfest festival.

Jeff Darley, 64, is president of Darley, a fire truck and pump manufacturer with 140 full-time employees. The company, which started in 1908 in Chicago, relocated to Chippewa Falls in 1932 and is a world leader in producing pumps used in everything from fire trucks to navy ships. They moved to their present 116,000-square-foot headquarters in 2003.

Patti Darley, 63, is now retired from Xcel Energy, and she serves in several volunteer organizations in the community, such as sitting on the grants committee for the Community Foundation, and on the HSHS St. Joseph's/Sacred Heart board.

"It's really an honor," Patti Darley said. "This is really our adopted community, even though we moved here 42 years ago. And we never looked back. People here are lovely and they support one another."

Jerry Jacobson, a 2004 festmeister and president of Northwestern Bank, praised the selection of the Darleys.

"It's a great company that has given back to Chippewa," Jacobson said of Darley. "Patty and Jeff are the epitome of what Oktoberfest is about."

Dick Hebert, a 2007 festmister and retired Chippewa Falls parks director, echoed praise for the new royal couple.

"It's a great choice," Hebert said. "They are a community-minded couple, serve on many boards and non-profit organizations. I'm excited for them to join our festmeister and festmeisterin family."

Jeff Darley said they have been married 41 years; they have four sons and nine grandchildren. Several were planning to join them over the weekend for the celebration.

"I'm honored, humbled and excited to celebrate this festival with the entire community, with all the German heritage, family and friends," Jeff Darley said.

Patti Darley said they never miss Oktoberfest, and she was thrilled when they were asked four months ago to be this year's royal couple.

"It's a wonderful community event and a reunion for people who you don't always get to see."

Secrecy in selection

The selection of the royal couple is a well-kept secret; only about five people know who is chosen in advance of the big reveal each year.

"It was very difficult to keep the secret, but we managed," Jeff Darley said.

Patti said it was only in recent days she informed her children, largely because of another family event that had been set for this weekend.

"You couldn't invite anyone,, and anything you would have said about Oktoberfest would have been suspect," she said.

When Jeff Darley learned he was selected, he said Fire Chief Lee Douglas made the arrangements for them to use the city's Darley fire truck to carry them onto the grounds.

"(The fire truck driver) didn't know who they were taking, until we got there," Patti Darley said.

Oktoberfest was launched in Chippewa Falls in 2003, and all past festmeisters and festmeisterins were present Friday except for two people who are now deceased.

The 2021 festival brought 10,000 visitors. Since the beginning of Oktoberfest, the Planning Committee has donated more than $345,000 to local community groups and nonprofits.