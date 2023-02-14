In 2006, Joe Niese, director of the Chippewa Falls public library, began writing a book. It combined his love of baseball, literature and WWII. Today that book, his first publishing project, is available to the masses.

“It was actually the first book I ever started working on. ... I had been dating my wife, she’s now my wife, and I was really into sports and stuff. But I also had this blind spot for some movies from the early 90s. Movies like A League of Their Own,” Niese said.

Niese said though he’s published six books, this one was close to his heart. It was a mammoth undertaking.

“The first one I started writing all those years ago,” he said.

Fields Apart begins with the story of eighth-grader Millie Bauer, who receives a package from her brother, George, who is serving overseas in the Army.

Minutes later a telegram arrives notifying the family that he is missing in action. Having already lost her father to an accident, Millie learns to navigate challenging emotions through her love of baseball, her seemingly unnatural pitching talent and friendship. Later recruited by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Millie’s journey in Fields Apart will have you falling in love with the timeless game of baseball all over again.

Fields Apart tells an historical fiction story about baseball and war, though these topics are merely vessels. Niese uses them to underwrite more significant issues such as the struggles of men going to war, causing an increased workload that women must now undertake.

The reader gets an up-close and personal view into what family life and the surrounding community became after young men were drafted or encouraged to join the Armed Forces.

Niese said baseball has been a huge part of his life for decades.

“Playing it, collecting cards, watching it on TV, attending games, playing it into my mid 20s. But also reading about it was a huge part of my upbringing,” he said.

Niese said the baseball story came first. Then he built a world and narratives around that.

“It's still introducing some historical facts. And so, you know, it's very peripheral, the history of things in there. I don't go too deep in this stuff. But it's fun to always just kind of highlight certain things that fit into your narrative,” Niese said.

