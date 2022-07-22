Josef’s Cheesecake — honoring a father’s legacy with 450 flavors and counting

To honor his father, Nicholas Wiener opened Josef’s Cheesecake in Chippewa Falls three years ago. The globe-trotting chef diverged from his fine-dining background to make a go at doing desserts when he realized there was a need for it in the region.

After moving home to Chippewa Falls to help his mother care for his ailing father, Wiener said he started making cheesecakes for local restaurants and his now-expanding business was born.

Wiener started working in the restaurant industry at the age of 12. His dad was a restaurant owner in Texas and the place was called Josef’s, he said. Wiener thought it a fitting tribute to name his business Josef’s too.

He didn’t just happen upon cooking. He’s well-trained.

“When I turned 18, I wanted to go to The Culinary Institute of America in New York, and I did. Once I graduated I was a chef all over the world,” he said. “Then when dad got sick I came home so he’d be able to spend more time with his grandchildren. And so I could help mom. She didn’t want to put dad in a nursing home. She wanted him to stay at home but he needed 24-hour care.”

Wiener said when he moved to Chippewa Falls he shuffled around to different restaurants for awhile. The high-end chef didn’t have a ton of opportunities in town — there aren’t a lot of places that needed someone with his elite cooking expertise.

“I do high-end foods and stuff like that. But restaurants locally really needed desserts,” he said. “I never was a pastry chef; didn’t go to school for that. But we needed dessert for local restaurants. So I started making these cheesecake cupcakes. They were so popular I decided to make them my signature.”

Once the idea hatched to open a cheesecake business things moved incredibly fast. With the help of a local friend and colleague, Wiener was up and running in less than three weeks. It may have been the best decision of his life.

Since he began the venture he’s concocted more than 450 cheesecake flavors. He doesn’t have them all readily available on site but bakes cheesecakes fresh every morning, and at night after the storefront closes. He keeps the counter-case stocked with diverse options.

“I make fresh cheesecakes every day. So I leave here, go into the kitchen and start making cheesecakes,” he said.

He makes all the cheesecake, breads and cakes. His wife makes all the macarons that they carry. Wiener said he’ll make anything to special-order for events too. They recently made a slew of specialty donuts, for example.

“I make whatever I feel like. If somebody says ‘hey, make this,’ I just make that. Or, you know, if I’m at the grocery store and something catches my eye I’m like, ‘I bet I can make a cheesecake out of that.’”

Business has been good in the three years since Josef’s opened. Wiener chalks that up to the community support for small business. He calls being located in Chippewa Falls a blessing.

Josef’s is now expanding and building a new storefront. It will be moving away from its current location which he says is in the oldest commercial building in town. They’re also adding a food truck which currently has a transient license and will soon get fully licensed, once the new storefront property is done.

Wiener was over at the new location on East Park Avenue prior to the Chippewa Herald interview building counters, he said. He’s hands-on with all aspects of the business.

Everybody always asks Wiener what his favorite flavor is but he said he doesn’t pick favorites. The father of five said picking his favorite cheesecake would be like picking a favorite child.

Two of the bestsellers are lemon-raspberry and “it’ll eat” which is a chocolate caramel, heath toffee cheesecake.

“We had a different name on it and nobody ever wanted to say the name because it’s actually based off of the better- than-sex cake,” he said. “When dad was really sick, Mom would ask him, ‘how’s your dinner tonight?’ He’d say ‘it’ll eat,’ so that’s what we named it.”

Wiener named other cheesecakes in honor of his father as well.

“We have a few names like that in there, that are kind of funny phrases that he said towards, you know, while he was sick,” he said. “It helps carry on his legacy.”