A judge ruled on several motions Thursday ahead of an August hearing to determine if the teen charged in Lily Peters’ killing will stay in adult court.

The teen is charged with killing Peters, a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl.

At Thursday’s motion hearing in Chippewa County Court, Judge Steve Gibbs said he would limit materials that could be viewed in open court during the hearing.

Pictures and videos that show Lily Peters’ body will not be viewed during a reverse waiver hearing scheduled to begin Aug. 7.

Gibbs did not rule on another motion related to limiting the prosecution’s arguments, and said he would address issues as they come up at the hearing.

Lily Peters went missing April 24, 2022. The following morning, her body was discovered in the woods close to her Chippewa Falls home.

When interviewed by investigators, a teenage boy, identified in court records as C. P.-B., told police he punched Peters in the stomach, struck her on the head three times with a heavy stick and then said he strangled her to death before having sex with her body.

He later returned to the scene to cover her body with leaves.

The teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

Judge Gibbs reserved judgment on other evidence the prosecution wants to bring up until he sees it.

C. P.-B. is being held at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire.

He appeared via video for Thursday’s hearing.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell charged the boy as an adult. Defense attorney Michael Cohen requested the reverse waiver which, if successful, would move the case to juvenile court.

The judge requested the media not release the teen's name or take video footage of him in court because the defendant is a minor.