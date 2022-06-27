Julia Nunes reflects on two years as Alice in Dairyland

For the past two years, I have had the privilege of traveling the state promoting our farmers, processors, agriculturalists, and agribusinesses.

While my experience has been anything but predictable, through it all - whether I was working from home, filming a video, touring a farm, or finally being able to travel - I have treasured every moment serving as Wisconsin’s agriculture ambassador.

Along the way, I have immersed myself in Wisconsin agriculture and learned so much about our state and myself, including that I thrive on in-person connection and hands-on experience, will do almost anything to make someone laugh, and love sharing my stories and experiences in Wisconsin agriculture.

While traveling Wisconsin, one highlight was getting hands on experiences with the diversity of agricultural crops and commodities produced in our state. When most people think of Wisconsin agriculture, commodities like dairy, corn, and soybeans come to mind. While those commodities are a very important part of our state’s agriculture industry, there is so much more to Wisconsin agriculture. From Wisconsin’s nutritious dairy products and award winning cheeses to unique commodities like cranberries, ginseng, mink, green beans, specialty crops, and dry whey, Wisconsin is an agriculture powerhouse.

This once in a life time opportunity would not be possible without the support of the Alice in Dairyland program partners. With the help of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, I was able to share (and taste) the story of Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy industry. From creating the virtual farm tour of my family’s dairy farm to cheese board creations and social media collaborations, they have been so helpful in promoting Wisconsin farmers and our state’s high-quality dairy products.

Thanks to the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board and the power of Wisconsin corn, I traveled across the state in my trusty steed ‘Kernel,’ the E85 Ford Explorer. At each stop I made, I was easily recognizable thanks to the iconic brooch and tiara donated by the Midwest Jewelers Association. I stayed warm in my beautiful mink coat, which was versatile with zip off sleeves, donated by the Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association and the Zimbal Mink Ranch.

Although our time together was short, I have had the pleasure of working with two new program partners: the Wisconsin Beef Council and the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin who will help future Alices educate audiences. Thank you to the many Alice in Dairyland program partners that have helped me along the way and for helping make my two terms as Alice so successful.

As we head into summer, our farmers and processors are working hard to care for their crops, animals, and resources to continue producing high quality products for people around the world. It has been my pleasure to serve as an ambassador for Wisconsin’s agriculture community. One way to directly support our farmers is by buying Wisconsin’s safe, nutritious food products. Not only does purchasing locally produced products support our farmers and food processors, but it also contributes to the economic strength of Wisconsin communities. Look for Wisconsin products in stores near you!

Serving as Wisconsin’s 73rd and 74th Alice in Dairyland has been the most challenging, rewarding, amazing experience and left me with memories I will cherish for the rest of my life. To the Wisconsin agricultural community and beyond, thank you for making me your ‘Alice’ and for this unforgettable adventure.

Thank you, Julia Nunes

