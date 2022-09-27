Jurassic Quest migrates to Chippewa Valley

Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Courtesy photo
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Courtesy photo
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure this weekend. Jurassic Quest, the largest dinosaur event in North America, offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center from Friday to Sunday.
Travel through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon. Meet the babies, hatched at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.
Unique experiences include life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions and photo opportunities.
Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.
What to know before you go:
Tickets start at $19. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.
General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket. Kids Unlimited Rides include all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables and fossil digs.
Entry is free for children under age 2.
Strollers are permitted. Wheelchairs may be available for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.
Socks are required for inflatable attractions.
Where:
Chippewa Valley Expo Center
5150 Old Mill Plaza, Eau Claire, WI 54703
When:
Friday, Sept. 30: 9am-8pm
Saturday, Oct. 1: 9am-8pm
Sunday, Oct. 2: 9am-6pm
The latest ‘Jurassic Park’ is coming: Here’s every one of the films leading up to it
The latest ‘Jurassic Park’ is coming: Here’s every one of the films leading up to it
I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.
Margaret “Marge” Hebbring, a 73-year-old resident of Chippewa Falls, is a member of the Ojibwe tribe in northwestern Wisconsin. Ojibwe and Chippewa are versions of the same word, pronounced differently because of English and French accents.
Hebbring is also a descendent of Michel Cadotte and (Madeline) Equaysayway Cadotte. Madeline Island was named in honor of (Madeline) Equaysayway upon her marriage to European fur trader Michel. These families built the first trading post on the Yellow River near modern day Cadott, WI.
Hebbring hopes to keep the tribal, family and state history alive through stories, historical records and outreach work.
ARKANSAW, Wis. — There are 307 organic farms in Wisconsin, and many of them stand to benefit from a new $25 million grant provided by the U.S.…
1 of 5
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Walk among the dinosaurs on a family adventure in Eau Claire this weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur event in North America. The event offers herds of photorealistic dinosaurs, all available at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.