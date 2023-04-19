A jury trial date has been set for a Chippewa Falls man accused of murdering his girlfriend and setting fire to the house where prosecutors say the killing took place.

A two-week jury trial has been scheduled for Scott Vaningan to begin Jan. 16, 2024, in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

The 58-year-old man pleaded not guilty in August to charges of first degree homicide, arson, mutilating a corpse and bail jumping in the death of his girlfriend, Lynn Smith, 55, July 27.

An autopsy suggested Smith was dead before the fire began on Superior Street in Chippewa Falls. Investigators say Smith had puncture wounds on her neck and was not breathing during the fire.

Arson was considered the official cause of the fire, which caused roughly $125,000 worth of damage to the home.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Joshua Pudlowski reported finding two places in the home where the fire originated, which he said indicates arson.

Vaningan was arrested July 28 at a Barron County residence after authorities said he removed an electronic monitoring device.

A police report stated Vaningan appeared to be wearing the same clothing he was observed in after fleeing the scene.

Police reported a box cutter with blood was found with Vaningan during his arrest and that Vaningan “had what appeared to be blood on his pants and scratch marks on his forearm, consistent with some sort of altercation.”

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said multiple organizations worked together during the investigation.

“Many of our officers were involved, both in the investigation, the administration of how the process went forward, preserving the scene,” Kelm said. “We also had investigators from DCI, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS who were really critical to helping us get that fire under control and preserve that crime scene.”

In 1995, Vaningan was convicted of aggravated battery and sexual assault — convictions for which he spent time in prison.