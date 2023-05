The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Kansas Smith, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Lisa and Pete Smith

Educator: Mrs. Donna Goodman – Chippewa Falls High School Principal & Principal Advisory Council Advisor

Kansas’s comments about Mrs. Goodman: “Mrs. Goodman is super positive, she always has a smile on her face, and brings the best out in other people. I am a member of the Principal’s Advisory Council which she leads and always asking us how to make the school a better place. She listens to us and works hard to make the high school the best it can be. She truly cares about all the students and staff.”

Mrs. Goodman’s comments about Kansas: “Kansas Smith has made a huge impact on our school culture at Chi-Hi. He not only applied himself in the area of academics, but he has dedicated his efforts as a three-sport athlete for four continuous years. This is no small feat. His dedication to his teammates, his studies, and his school community has made a difference. Kansas has a positive mental attitude and is an outstanding role model for his peers. His involvement in the Principal Advisory Council, Apollo Club, Project Red Bird Captain Projects, and Link Crew demonstrate his servant leadership skills. Kansas is a true leader.”

Future Plans: Kansas will major in environmental studies at Ripon college and also run cross country and track and field there. His career goal is to get a job that helps/protects the outdoors.

