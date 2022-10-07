Kidnapping suspect appears in court

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 22-year-old Tennessee man charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area appeared in Chippewa County Court on Thursday, where he waived the time limits on his preliminary hearing.

Trevor D. Blackburn was also formally charged with the kidnapping and he received a copy of the criminal complaint.

Judge James Isaacson set a return court date for Dec. 21. Blackburn remains incarcerated on a $1 million cash bond.

Blackburn was arrested Sunday night by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Superior Police Department. Blackburn is accused of kidnapping Kryssy A. King, who was discovered missing from her home Saturday morning. An Amber Alert was issued later that morning, which stated King was “in serious danger.” She was located Sunday evening, hours before Blackburn was arrested.

According to the preliminary police reports, Blackburn and King met through social media and had never met in person. Blackburn flew from Nashville, Tenn., into the Minneapolis airport, and made his way to King’s home in the town of Ruby, where he kidnapped her from her home.