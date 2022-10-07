 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kidnapping suspect appears in court

  • 0
Trevor Blackburn

Trevor Blackburn

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 22-year-old Tennessee man charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area appeared in Chippewa County Court on Thursday, where he waived the time limits on his preliminary hearing.

Trevor D. Blackburn was also formally charged with the kidnapping and he received a copy of the criminal complaint.

Judge James Isaacson set a return court date for Dec. 21. Blackburn remains incarcerated on a $1 million cash bond.

Blackburn was arrested Sunday night by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Superior Police Department. Blackburn is accused of kidnapping Kryssy A. King, who was discovered missing from her home Saturday morning. An Amber Alert was issued later that morning, which stated King was “in serious danger.” She was located Sunday evening, hours before Blackburn was arrested.

People are also reading…

According to the preliminary police reports, Blackburn and King met through social media and had never met in person. Blackburn flew from Nashville, Tenn., into the Minneapolis airport, and made his way to King’s home in the town of Ruby, where he kidnapped her from her home.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CVTC launches new Transportation Education Center

CVTC launches new Transportation Education Center

Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted an Open House and ribbon-cutting for a new Transportation Education Center Thursday. The facility offers more than 120,000 square feet of modern labs and classrooms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News