The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Koan Huebler​​​​, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Erik and Nancy Huebler

Educator: Mr. Brian Collicott, Chippewa Falls Middle School instrumental music teacher

Koan’s comments about Mr. Collicott: “Mr. Collicott taught me how to become a better musician and introduced me to marching band. Asking Mr. Collicott if I could join the drumline was by far the best decision I have ever made, because I found my love for playing drums. He has always encouraged me to keep doing music, and I am incredibly grateful for all his support to be myself and to live my life the way I want to.”

Mr. Collicott’s comments about Koan: “I am honored to be selected by Koan for this prestigious event; however, a significant mistake has been made … I should have selected him as an influential student! Knowing and following Koan through his academic and artistic career has changed my life for the better. Resiliency is the perfect word to describe Koan. His ability to overcome challenges and adversity with incredible success is inspiring. Who do you know that plays drum set, piano, and oboe AND got their nose broken by a bear? BEAR-LY anyone is my guess, but I know Koan and wish him all the best.”

Future plans: Koan is planning to attend CVTC for welding and will join the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band. He is hoping to become a bladesmith and have his own workshop to make artwork out of metals and wood.