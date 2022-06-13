L. E. Phillips Career Development Center Outreach office moving, expanding

After more than five years on Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls, the L. E. Phillips Career Development Center Outreach office is moving to 21 E. Grand Avenue. The organization has outgrown the old space and will now be sharing space with the Chippewa Museum of Industry and Technology.

The warehouse on Main Street known as the Community Cupboard which offers home goods and clothing for individuals in need will be combined with the new office so that everything will be available under one roof.

“It’s really going to enhance our services that we offer to people by putting both our services under one roof. It will be like shopping at a store where you don’t pay for anything,” said President of L. E. Phillips CDC Outreach Gregg Mizerk. “We really believe in service first.”

L. E. Phillips CDC Outreach serves individuals who are experiencing homelessness in Chippewa County. It specializes in homelessness prevention and helping those who may be in crisis. During operating hours L. E. Phillips CDC Outreach staff are available to provide help in accessing local support resources like housing, food, and needed items. It provides a safe space for those experiencing crisis.

The organization will be moving throughout the rest of this week (the week of June 13. The new Outreach office on E. Grand Avenue will be open on June 21.

“There was a need in the area and we think it’s important for us to be able to help people,” Mizerk said. “I think it’s going to be great. It will be easier to drop off items for people who want to donate them and provide more uplifting service than what we had.”

