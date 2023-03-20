LeaderEthics has named Kathy Bernier its recipient of the 2023 LeaderEthics Award.

Bernier is a former state senator for the 23rd District and a former representative in the 68th State Assembly District. Bernier also served as the Chippewa County Clerk from 1998 to 2011.

Bernier was born in Eau Claire to John and grew up in Lake Hallie. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1974 and was married in September 1977. As a single mother, Bernier applied to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1993. She was accepted as a nontraditional student and continued working part-time jobs to put herself through college. She graduated in May 1998 with a bachelor's degree in political science. Bernier earned a certificate in public management essentials from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

In addition to working as the Chippewa County Clerk, Bernier was chair of the Chippewa County Republican Party. She was also a trustee for the Village of Lake Hallie, the liaison to the clerk/treasurer’s office and served on the Lake Hallie police commission and parks and recreation board.

Bernier has long been recognized for her openness and willingness to "call it as it is.”

Following the 2020 presidential election, many citizens and fellow legislators expressed the belief that the election results were fraudulent. But Bernier knew differently. She knew of the steps and checks in the voting process in Wisconsin that ensured integrity.

She publicly spoke out against the continuous election investigations being held under the assertion that the 2020 election in Wisconsin was fraudulent.

As part of her stand, she was willing to be interviewed on the national news magazine program "60 Minutes" to present her position. She demonstrated the four principles of ethical leadership, most notably truthfulness and transparency, in her willingness to publicly stand up to defend the integrity in the 2020 voting results, even though her position placed her at odds with many in her political party.

Founded in 2018, LeaderEthics is a La Crosse-based nonpartisan and nonprofit organization committed to promoting ethical leadership among elected officials. It states that elected officials should be truthful, transparent, unifiers and committed to serving their entire constituency.

