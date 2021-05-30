La Crosse resident wins excellence award from Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired.

Rhonda Staats has been named recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Service Award from the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired.

The La Crosse resident is being recognized for more than 20 years of service to the Council Board of Directors and her deep commitment to the dignity and empowerment of people who live with vision loss in Wisconsin.

In addition to her involvement on the Council board, Rhonda serves as secretary of the Statutory Council on Blindness and has been appointed to the executive team of the Governor’s Council on People with Disabilities. Staats is a member of the La Crosse Lions Club, formerly serving as its president, and is a past member of the La Crosse Human Rights Commission.

Staats is called a strong advocate and a go-getter by nominator Patty Slaby who says, “Rhonda reaches out to other blind and visually impaired individuals and has spent time working with community organizations to assist in building understanding and acceptance of vision loss.”

The Council’s Lifetime Service Award recognizes someone for their lifetime achievement of exemplary volunteer service in the blind and visually impaired community. It is among the awards that celebrate people who have contributed to the empowerment of those who experience vision loss in Wisconsin.

The mission of the Council is to promote the dignity and empowerment of the people in Wisconsin who live with vision loss by providing services, advocating legislation, and educating the general public. To learn more about the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, visit www.WCBlind.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0