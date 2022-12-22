Lake Hallie board sending two referendum questions to voters in April

LAKE HALLIE — The Lake Hallie Village Board approved wording on two referendum questions on Monday and will send those to voters in the April election.

The first question asks if the village should exceed levy limits by $700,000, with the money used to pay for road projects. The second question asks if the village should exceed levy limits by $110,000, with that money used to pay for adding another officer to the Lake Hallie Police Department. Both questions were approved unanimously.

Lake Hallie Village Board member Pete Lehmann noted that village residents approved the new $4.5 million municipal building in 2012, and that building will be entirely paid off next year. So, if these two referendum questions are approved, they won’t go into effect until after the municipal building is paid off. Thus, the money that had been spent on paying off the building will now be used for roads and the police officer. So, taxes actually will stay at the same rate as now, Lehmann explained.

“This is literally no increase in the tax levy,” Lehmann said. “This isn’t creating a new tax; it’s closing out one, and moving on to the next.”

Lehmann said he liked that the village board put two questions forward, rather than roll them into one.

“In the village, we’ve always provided voters with options,” Lehmann said.

“By breaking it into smaller questions, it allows them to give us more guidance. We really try to let the voters create that direct input.”

Earlier this year, the Lake Hallie Police Department eliminated some part-time positions — they couldn’t keep them filled — and converted to another full-time position. Police chief Edward Orgon said that including himself, they have 11 full-time officers. That includes a detective position that was approved by referendum in November 2016.

However, the department frequently only has two patrol officers on duty, and that isn’t enough with the growing number of calls for service, and the challenges those officers are facing, he said.

“We are taking more high-profile cases, with drugs, mental health issues, break-ins,” he said.

The police department has already fielded more calls this year than all of last year, with 11 days left in 2022, he noted.

“The village is growing,” Orgon said. “I’m trying to get ahead of the growth, rather than play catch-up. I want to get the patrol staffing stabilized.”

Orgon reiterated what Lehmann previously stated — even if this is approved in April, the new officer won’t be hired until 2024, after the municipal building is paid off.

Lehmann said the village’s budget has been strained since Wheaton bowed out of the Chippewa Fire District. He said paying for road projects with this referendum will give the board more flexibility.

State-imposed levy limits on municipalities have made it difficult for local governments to add staff or increase funding unless they ask the public for a referendum, board members have explained.

There are now more than 90 miles of roads in the village, and the budget doesn’t have enough money for upkeep on them.

“It’s not any particular road (that needs repairs),” Lehmann previously said. “It’s just good management to keep up with everything.”

