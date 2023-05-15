What began as a routine traffic stop turned into a two-county chase across the Chippewa Valley early Sunday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on Hastings Way near Highway 93. Law enforcement officials said the driver, 61-year-old Paul Smith of Eau Claire, did not stop and fled from the state trooper. During the chase, he sped through a stop sign and exceeded speed limits by up to 29 mph.

The pursuit moved from Hastings Way at Highway 93 and continued along Interstate 94.

A state trooper followed Smith’s vehicle for a while but eventually stopped the pursuit, officials said.

Smith was later found by law enforcement driving westbound on I-94, where he exited onto Highway 29 and drove east in the westbound lanes.

Eventually, the Lake Hallie Police put down spike strips and brought the vehicle to a stop in Chippewa County, where he was arrested.

Smith was transported to a hospital for a blood draw before he was taken to the Chippewa County Jail. Smith was held on preliminary charges of fifth-offense drunken driving and speeding 25-29 mph.