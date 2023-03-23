LAKE HALLIE — Residents had an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about a pair of referendum questions on the April 4 ballot during a public information meeting Wednesday.

If both questions pass, then the village of Lake Hallie will exceed its levy limit by $810,000.

The meeting at Lake Hallie Municipal Building was the second meeting of its type ahead of the April 4 election. Village officials discussed the need for additional law enforcement resources and funds for road improvements, which are the subjects of the two referendum questions.

Lake Hallie Village Board Trustee Kenneth Greenwood said the village will retire its debt for the Lake Hallie Municipal Building at the end of this year. Village residents approved the new $4.5 million municipal building in 2012, and that building will be entirely paid off next year.

If both referendum questions are approved, they won't go into effect until after the municipal building is paid off. The money that was being spent annually to pay for construction of the municipal building would instead be used for road repairs and to hire of a new police officer.

“Well, what we'd like to do is just replace that and give us the flexibility to put that into the road budget and other things where we need services. So your taxes should not increase,” Greenwood said. “But we will have more money available to repair the roads.”

If voters approve the referendums, taxes for village residents are projected to remain at the current rate, Greenwood said.

Law enforcement

The first ballot measure is whether to allow the village of Lake Hallie to exceed the levy limit by an additional $110,000 to add police officers. If approved, this amount will increase the village’s levy on an ongoing basis.

The Lake Hallie Police Department provides 24-hour coverage for the village. The department also responds to emergencies in the town of Hallie and handles animal control functions.

The department has one police chief, two police sergeants, one corporal, one detective, 11 full-time officers, one part-time officer, one reserve officer and two office clerks.

The department currently only has one officer working from 4 to 11 a.m., and Edward Orgon, Lake Hallie police chief, said this is a safety issue.

“While the sheriff's office in both cities on either side of us help out, as everybody knows on the news about law enforcement, things can happen quick and to have two officers on overnight to handle a couple of those things would be beneficial,” Orgon said.

Orgon said the department's call volume increased by 27% between 2020 and 2022. The United States Census Bureau estimated Lake Hallie’s population to be 7,263 in 2021. In 2010 it was 6,448. Orgon worries about the number of officers compared to the number of residents as the village grows.

“Every officer covers 671 residents, which is the highest in the area,” Orgon said.

He said he anticipates needing to hire more than one officer in coming years but rather than wait and ask the village to fund multiple officers in one fiscal year, he’s trying to think ahead. That’s why he’s requesting an additional officer immediately. In a few years, he may need to ask for funding to hire more.

Orgon also spoke about the suggestion that he hire another part-time officer. He said that hasn’t worked out well for the department in recent years.

“We have trained 22 part-time officers since 2010 that went onto other jobs,” he said. “We have a rigorous training program, one of the best in the area, only to go onto Eau Claire or the Chippewa Falls sheriff's office. We're burning our resources and money to do it,” he said. “A full-time officer is vested in the village, vested in the police department and vested in their own career as opposed to a part-time officer who might be just looking for someplace to work for a few months until they get a full-time job.”

Lake Hallie Village Board Trustee Pete Lehmann said the increase in the levy isn’t just about another police officer. It’s about funding the village’s fire and rescue expenses. Approving the referendum questions will help balance the budget for the fire district.

“The fire district consisted of Wheaton, Howard, Lafayette and Lake Hallie. Wheaton has left the district. So now we have the same services spread across a smaller tax base. We've been borrowing funds to make our budget to keep even the fire department. So this will allow us to not have to borrow money to pay the fire department so we will be able to run a balanced budget,” Lehmann said. “This is providing a means for us to add that expense back to our budget instead of us borrowing the money to make even the budget.”

Road improvements

The second question to appear on the ballot is to allow the village to exceed the levy limit by an additional $700,000 for public safety debt service, which will use $235,000 of the $700,000. In addition, village road improvements will use $465,000 of the $700,000. If approved, this will increase the village’s levy on an ongoing basis.

Lake Hallie Village Board President Gary Spilde said the cost to repair village roads can go up to $1 million a mile. The village has 91 miles of roads.

“We have a quote for 117th, which goes to Hallie Park. I think that road was $1.3 million to fix from 40th up to Hallie. It's expensive. That's not the only road in the township or the village that needs help right now,” Greenwood said.

Spilde said the village’s five-year plan includes road repairs that could cost up to $6.1 million. The increase in the levy limit won’t be adequate to cover all road repair needs.

“We're trying to do the best we can with what we have. We've been very conservative. The question was asked at our last meeting, 'Are we broke?' No, we're not broke. We have money in a bank that we designated for future projects,” Spilde said. “We put that money in the bank, we've saved it, because we know what's coming. And we know it's gonna be expensive. So we do have designated funds, so we're not broke. But we need help in getting these roads repaired. We need more revenue.”