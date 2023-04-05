LAKE HALLIE — Residents voted yes on a pair of referendum questions Tuesday to exceed the Lake Hallie village levy limit by $810,000. The money is slated for additional law enforcement resources and funds for road improvements.

The amount will increase the village’s levy on an ongoing basis but won’t go into effect until after the municipal building is paid off.

Village residents approved the new $4.5 million municipal building in 2012, and that building will be entirely paid off next year. The money that was being spent annually to pay off the municipal building will instead be used for road repairs and to hire a new police officer.

Lake Hallie Village Board President Gary Spilde said Wednesday that he appreciates the residents of the village for their vote of confidence in the board to proceed with road projects based on their acceptance of the referendum.

“People had some strong opinions, but I think when they looked at the totality of the issue with the condition that a lot of our roads are in, plus the condition of the state legislature limiting our ability to raise revenue, and the fact that their taxes are not going to go up because of this referendum — that all played a part,” he said.

Despite the increase to the levy, taxes for village residents are projected to remain at the current rate.

“Essentially, what we're doing is using money that we use to pay off the building every year and just rededicating that same amount of money to roads,” he said.

Of the votes cast, 1,053 voted yes to question 1 and 753 voted no. On question 2, 1,079 residents voted yes and 727 voted no.

Law enforcement

Question 1 was whether to allow the village of Lake Hallie to exceed the levy limit by an additional $110,000 to add police officers. Lake Hallie Village Board Trustee Pete Lehmann said the increase in the levy isn’t just about another police officer. It’s about funding the village’s fire and rescue expenses. Approving the referendum questions will help balance the budget for the fire district.

Road improvements

Question 2 was to allow the village to exceed the levy limit by an additional $700,000 for public safety debt service, which will use $235,000 of the $700,000. In addition, village road improvements will use $465,000 of the $700,000.

Spilde said the cost to repair village roads can go up to $1 million a mile. The village has 91 miles of roads.