Legislators, Spectrum tout broadband expansion in Chippewa Valley

Margaret “Marge” Hebbring, a 73-year-old resident of Chippewa Falls, is a member of the Ojibwe tribe in northwestern Wisconsin. Ojibwe and Chippewa are versions of the same word, pronounced differently because of English and French accents.

Hebbring is also a descendent of Michel Cadotte and (Madeline) Equaysayway Cadotte. Madeline Island was named in honor of (Madeline) Equaysayway upon her marriage to European fur trader Michel. These families built the first trading post on the Yellow River near modern day Cadott, WI.

Hebbring hopes to keep the tribal, family and state history alive through stories, historical records and outreach work.