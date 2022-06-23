Leinenkugel Brewing donates $9,000 over 3 years to Chippewa County Crime Stoppers

Chippewa County Crime Stoppers announced it has received a donation of $3,000 annually for the next three years from the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company.

These funds will be used to support start-up operations for the newly formed Chippewa County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a Nationwide program which has been very effective in Wisconsin communities. The program provides the efforts of the public, law enforcement and the media in a coordinated effort to fight crime. Crime Stoppers programs provide anonymity to those reporting and rewards for helping solve crimes, which helps assure Chippewa County remains a safe, enjoyable place to live, work, and recreate.

According to Scott Sullivan, Crime Stoppers President, “To the credit of our law enforcement presence, Chippewa County is a great place to live, work, enjoy recreational activities, and raise a family. However, they cannot do it alone. It takes an entire community and generous business such as Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company.”

About Chippewa County Crime Stoppers:

Our mission a partnership of the public, law enforcement, and media which provides the community with a means to anonymously assist with solving crimes and contribute to an improved quality of life.

Chippewa County Crime Stoppers in a non-profit organization incorporated January 13, 2022. It is run by a Board of Directors made up of volunteer community members and relies solely on donations to support operational costs, tip line, website fees, and marketing.

Chippewa County Crime Stoppers was formed as a result of the Take A Stand Against Meth Campaign in Chippewa County and will play an important role in helping prevent and solve crimes. This will take an entire community effort.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0