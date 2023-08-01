Roughly 45 members of Leinenkugel's team went on strike three weeks ago, seeking higher wages. On Tuesday, representatives from Local 662 Teamsters Union met with Molson Coors representatives in hope of coming to a fair agreement that would, potentially, end the strike between the company and workers.

Leinenkugel’s is a subsidiary of Molson Coors.

Business agent with Local 662 Dan Boley said, “It was upsetting that the company did not attempt to come any closer to an agreement. Oh, God was upsetting.”

Boley said he could not state an exact percentage raise that he was looking for regarding each worker. He said it depended on the job and the amount of time a worker had dedicated to the company. However, he said he believed it was important that workers had raises that met the rise of inflation.

“We, you know, in fact, we're where we've been at is even lower than the inflation rate, right? We’re trying to come to an agreement because we don't want to be all here, but the company's forced us to,” he said.

Secretary-Treasurer of Union Local 662 Tom Strickland said the group is on strike with Leinenkugel’s for a substandard contract.

Strickland said he was disheartened by the Tuesday meeting.

“We made a counteroffer to the company. We were hoping the company would come back with some type of counter but as of today, they have not made any modifications to their last, best and final offer,” Strickland said.

Strickland said he did not feel like Leinenkugel’s was willing to hear their concerns or counter their offer.

“Because there was no counter offer choice,” he said. “I thought today would go differently.”

Leinenkugel’s representatives made a statement after the meeting.

“Our offer from the start has been competitive and exceeded local-market rates for similar unionized roles. We remain engaged in discussions and are hopeful for a resolution,” Molson Coors chief communications officer Adam Collins said.

Strickland said, “We're willing to sit down and talk and keep negotiating. Obviously it takes two parties to negotiate right? But my guys are gonna hold the line. We believe in this.”

Leinenkugel’s Summer Kick Off 2023 Leinie 6 Leinie 7 Leinie 4 Leinie 3 Leinie 5 Leinie 2 Leinie 1 Leinie 8 Leinie 9