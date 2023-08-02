Striking brewers from Leinenkugel's in Chippewa Falls and their union leaders met with Molson Coors officials Tuesday, but workers said they still were unsatisfied with the company's offer.

“It was upsetting that the company did not attempt to come any closer to an agreement," said Local 662 Teamsters Union Business Agent Dan Boley. "Oh, God was it upsetting.”

About 45 members of the Leinenkugel's team have been on strike since July 10.

“Our offer from the start has been competitive and exceeded local-market rates for similar unionized roles,” Molson Coors chief communications officer Adam Collins said after the meeting. "We remain engaged in discussions and are hopeful for a resolution."

Leinenkugel’s is a subsidiary of Molson Coors.

“We made a counteroffer to the company,” Strickland said. "We were hoping the company would come back with some type of counter but as of today, they have not made any modifications to their last, best and final offer."

Boley said he could not state an exact percentage raise that he was looking for regarding each worker. He said it depended on the job and the amount of time a worker had dedicated to the company. However, he said he believed it was important that workers had raises that met the rise of inflation.

“We, you know, in fact, we're where we've been at is even lower than the inflation rate, right?" he said. "We’re trying to come to an agreement because we don't want to be all here, but the company's forced us to."

Secretary-Treasurer of Union Local 662 Tom Strickland said the group is on strike with Leinenkugel’s for a substandard contract.

Strickland said he was disheartened after Tuesday's meeting and did not believe company leaders were willing to hear their counter offer or concerns.

“Because there was no counter offer choice,” he said. “I thought today would go differently.”

Both sides said they would continue working toward a resolution to end the work stoppage.

“We're willing to sit down and talk and keep negotiating," Strickland said. "Obviously it takes two parties to negotiate right? But my guys are gonna hold the line. We believe in this.”

