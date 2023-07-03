Shortages of employees hit numerous business and tourism sectors hard in the aftermath of COVID-19. Although facilities such as pools, lakes, beaches and gyms have opened back up for public use, a lifeguard shortage has impacted the 2023 summer swim season in many towns and cities now that the pandemic emergency has ended.

Winona Family YMCA CEO Janneke Sobeck said the YMCA is feeling the pinch of lifeguard shortages. It employs 18 lifeguards, but not all lifeguards are full-time and some will only be available during the summer months.

“We have a lifeguard shortage,” Sobeck said. “We have been feeling this for a little while, but we were able to manage our pool schedule with what we had up until recently.”

Sobeck said the YMCA reduced its indoor pool’s operating hours because of a lack of staff.

“At this point, we are planning on a scaled back pool schedule for the month of July, probably August as well,” she said.

On weekday mornings in July and August, the Winona YMCA plans to open the pool at 7 a.m. instead of 5 a.m., Sobeck said. The pool is also looking at shutting down for a period of time during weekday afternoons.

Summer is a tough time for staffing at the indoor pool, as many lifeguards go to work at the outdoor Bob Welch Aquatic Center, which is operated by the city of Winona.

“I hope it won’t be an issue in the fall,” Sobeck said. “In the fall, we’ll have some of the college students that will be back that we always lose this time of year so we plan for that. But at the same time, it’s still always challenging.”

High turnover

In Chippewa Falls, city pool leaders have focused on hiring and training.

“It is hard to keep lifeguards,” said Bernard F. Willi Pool manager Ellie Eckes. “Thankfully, I’m a lifeguard instructor, so I’ve been able to help certify a few more guards.”

She said only six lifeguards returned to the pool this year. Normally, that number is closer to 12. That meant she had to do a lot more hiring this year than anticipated.

With the current course she is offering, she expects to certify six new guards.

Ideally, Eckes said a full lifeguard staff would consist of about 24 people, but they’re not there right now. She said the pool currently employs 20 lifeguards.

“It’s hard to work with less than 24 people because it means everybody has to work more than 40 hours per week,” she said.

Eckes said the industry is still recovering from COVID disruptions. In 2019 the pool had a large staff, most of whom planned to return in 2020, she said. But because of 2020 pandemic closures, the group lost its momentum. In 2021, only two of the members of the 2019 staff returned to work as lifeguards.

Some improvement

Aquatics director at La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s Dahl Branch Brenda Maxwell said the lifeguard staffing situation for the facility is “OK.”

But there’s never a time when she isn’t thinking about additional staff, she said.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to say that even when we’re doing OK, I’m still hiring. So there’s never a time we’re not not hiring staff,” Maxwell said. “Most of your lifeguards are high school or college kids, and their schedules always change.”

Maxwell said they need lifeguards on duty from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week for the indoor pool and on the weekends from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In the summer, the pool employs between 25 and 30 lifeguards. That number rises to 40 lifeguards during the school year.

While applications were down for a couple years because of the pandemic, now they are on the rise in La Crosse, Maxwell said.

“There was a shortage for a while, but I feel that there’s been a lot more recruitment and much more of an effort to get people certified. So in our area we’re looking pretty good,” she said.

Maxwell is also a lifeguard instructor trainer.

“I’m constantly certifying lifeguard instructors. The more lifeguard instructors we have, the more lifeguard classes there can be,” she said.

The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department operates three municipal swimming pools between June and August: Erickson Pool, North Side Community Pool and Veterans Memorial Pool.

Aquatics coordinator Gabe Flottmeyer said La Crosse is looking pretty good right now in terms of lifeguard staffing.

“We struggle a little bit with weekend shifts just due to availability, with vacations and stuff like that,” he said. “Overall, we have a good number of staff. It’s just the availability of the staff we have to fill in those shifts.”

Retention efforts

The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has about 35 lifeguards on staff with a few substitute lifeguards available to use as needed, Flottmeyer said.

Although Flottmeyer said he is not actively recruiting new lifeguards, he is always willing to interview good candidates and bring them on if there are openings.

He said he thinks the industry is struggling overall even though La Crosse is faring better than smaller cities and towns in the region. He said lifeguards aren’t getting the kind of compensation they seek.

“We did a great job of being competitive in the industry up until COVID. And then all of a sudden, you know, other industries that recruit high school and college age kids started paying their folks substantially more. And things got really competitive. So we kind of fell backward a little bit,” he said.

Despite the financial struggles this year, La Crosse saw a lot of returning staff, which made recruitment and staffing easier, Flottmeyer said.

He also said the department has made a conscious effort to improve recruiting and retention.

“Lifeguarding is different from flipping burgers or working at a restaurant, right? We tried to sell our culture and work atmosphere over anything else,” he said. “We also do a lot of incentive stuff — our lifeguard of the year at each pool gets $250. We do like pizza and ice cream for staff every once in a while to kind of break up the monotony and show appreciation and things like that.”

La Crosse has also started paying for all the lifeguard training and lifeguard swimwear for its staff.

La Crosse recreation program coordinator Nikki Hansen said she understands that working as a lifeguard is tough and it’s more responsibility than some young adults want to take on for a summer job, but she also said it has unique benefits.

“I understand what the role takes, but also how rewarding it can be and how fun it can be throughout the summer. So I think that’s something that is a good takeaway,” Hansen said. “You’re going to be outside all day. If you’re working in your neighborhood, you probably know a lot of kids frequenting the pool. So it does have some positive aspects that I think some other jobs might not have.”