Parents in the Chippewa Valley have a new option for a Catholic faith-based 4K program in Chippewa Falls. The McDonell Area Catholic Schools recently announced the restructuring of its early childhood learning center to encompass a faith-based, whole-child curriculum.

Saint Charles Preschool and Primary School Program will now serve children from 3K to grade 2 at their facility in Chippewa Falls.

Little Macks 4K will offer a focus on early literacy, enrichment activities, outdoor exploration and spiritual life through the Montessori-based Catechesis of the Good Shepherd method.

Enrollment is now open to all families, and space is limited. Enrollment forms are available online via the school website at www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org.

As part of its commitment to making a Catholic education available to all families regardless of income, McDonell Area Catholic Schools offers several options for financial aid including flexible payment plans, scholarships and more.

The Wisconsin Parental Choice Program voucher application period will close at 4 p.m. April 20. Families interested in pursuing financial assistance for tuition will need to get their application in before the deadline.

A wrap-around program will be offered in conjunction with the 4K program for families needing all-day care.

Registration for wrap-around is open with limited spaces remaining.

McDonell Area Catholic Schools is a Wisconsin Religious and Independent Schools Accredited pre-K-12 school system and a member of the Institute for Catholic Liberal Education celebrating 140 years of partnering with parents to provide a faith-based education.

