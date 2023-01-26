Local art emerging in Chippewa Valley Museum gallery

The Chippewa Valley Museum has partnered with Empty Walls Art and invited artists for a winter art show in the museum’s Ayres Associates Gallery.

Dimensions and Discovery is now showing through April 8. Whether hanging on the wall or perched on a pedestal, the works you'll see in the gallery are anything but flat

Tuesday, January 31 an Artists Reception will take place from 6-7:30 pm at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 204 E Half Moon Dr, Eau Claire. Guest Christy Skuban will offer a reflection about the show and attendees will have a chance to meet the featured artists.

A series of three Art Talks will be part of this exhibit. On Saturday, February 18 from 1:30-3 pm, visitors can meet artist Don Gaber. They can learn about his art, tour the gallery with him to view examples of his sculptures on display, and work with reclaimed parts to create new art.

Tuesday, March 7 from 6-7:30 pm, program attendees will hear about the creative processes of artists Kelsey M. Wenberg, Scott Von Holzen, and Ray Kaselau. A walk through the gallery will give the artists time to share details about their work on display, followed by an activity for attendees to experience making their own creations.

Saturday, March 18 from 1:30-3 pm, an Art Talk will feature Christy Skuban and Aubrey Hogan. Both artists will discuss their art and the innovative procedures they use, followed by a gallery tour, and an artist demonstration on building abstract wall constructions.

On all three occasions, visitors can also enjoy hands-on art-making activities before and after each presentation. Supervised project stations featuring Sketching, Stenciling, and Sculpting will be available. All ages are welcome to participate.

Preregistration is encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome as space allows. Visit cvmuseum.com for details. Viewing the exhibit, attending the Artists Reception and Art Talks, or taking part in Sketching, Stenciling, and Sculpting, are all included in the price of admission:

CVM Members: Free | General: $10 | Senior: $8 | Youth/Student: $5

