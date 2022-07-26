Local museums merge into one organization

To better serve the community, the Chippewa Valley Museum (CVM) and Wisconsin Logging Museum (WLM) are formally joining and will become one organization after being neighbors and collaborators for years.

The board of directors from both Eau Claire organizations voted in favor of bringing the two museums together to more effectively bring the history and culture of the region to the larger community.

WLM — home of the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp — and CVM are distinct organizations with separate boards of directors, budgets, staff and museum collections. While separate, both museums are dedicated to preserving and sharing local history.

The CVM and WLM Boards are currently working to create a roadmap for integration aimed at ensuring the future vitality of both organizations.

With the prospect of the Carson Park Master Plan on the horizon, campus planning for future needs will be incorporated into a comprehensive site plan. Carson Park is home to both the CVM and WLM.

This mutual decision to become one entity is future-driven, recognizing that the museums are stronger together, staff said.

“We will continue to communicate new information as it becomes available,” museum staff said. “Both organizations are excited about the possibilities and the growth that can happen by better sharing resources and serving visitors.”

WLM and CVM have a strong presence in the community with active corps of volunteers, and members to sustain them. By uniting under one umbrella, the museums will more effectively bring the history and culture of the region to the larger community.

CVM and WLM each have endowments to support their financial health, and each could continue in its current capacity into the future.

“Though there is much more work to do, the opportunities for the museums, the staff and the community are endless with a shared vision and team,” staff said.