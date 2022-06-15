Lt. Gov. Barnes Delivers $120,000 Grant to The Open Door Clinic

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes delivered The Open Door Clinic, Inc. of Chippewa Falls a $120,000 Equitable Recovery Grant on Tuesday at the Chippewa Falls First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls.

The Equitable Recovery Grant Program assists community-based organizations by providing programming and services aimed at increasing equity and eliminating disparities in health, education, early childhood development, housing, economics and environmental justice. The program is geared towards disadvantaged communities and those areas which have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Primarily this money is going to be used for the clinic coordinator position,” said nurse and Open Door Clinic Board President Barb Stevens. “We only have one paid staff member here and she takes care of everything — volunteer schedules, setting up clinics, doing our grants, calling patients. So this grant money will help with her salary.”

Stevens said the money will also be used to help offset the cost of the psychiatry services the clinic offers to patients three times per month. The psychiatry services are one of the clinic’s telehealth programs.

Stevens sits in on some of those telehealth appointments with patients, as a volunteer, she said.

“The patients are really receptive to that service,” she said.

LT. Gov. Barnes praised the clinic before presenting representatives with a check for $120,000.

“You are here not only as the last resort for many but the only resort for so many,” he said. “That's why what you do is so incredibly important.”

Barnes said that many communities have seen a disproportionate outcome and dealt with disproportionate worries regarding their physical and mental health and well-being in recent years.

“The Open Door Clinic rose to the challenge,” he said. “They continue to provide care for those individuals — the ones that unfortunately don't have access to their own private insurance.”

It's estimated that eight to 10% of the American population is without health insurance. In Chippewa County that equates to roughly 6,600 community members who lack health insurance, Barnes said.

When the Governor of Wisconsin learned about funds that the state is receiving through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, he immediately got to work to make sure that some of those funds would help to address health disparities and ensure that all communities in the state had necessary resources to recover and the opportunity to provide and expand services for local communities, Barnes said.

“You all get on the front lines during the most challenging time that we've ever experienced in this state,” he said to event attendees. “You've been able to provide support to community members all throughout the pandemic and beyond.”

Stevens said she’s delighted that the clinic is able to continue its mission. She wants the public to know that all of the Open Door Clinic services are confidential and that locals might qualify for services and not even know it.

“We’re here to help them through their challenging times and a challenging system,” Stevens said. “Come see us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.