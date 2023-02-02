On Wednesday, middle school and high school students from McDonell Area Catholic Schools got to watch the dress rehearsal for School of Rock — The Musical, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

Frank Rineck, an English and theater teacher at McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls, has been working as the artistic director of the annual musical.

He said though the theater program is small, it is mighty. And so is its latest show.

Based on the film of the same name, School of Rock — The Musical tells the story of wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students’ musical talents, he enlists his fifth-graders to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands.

“It's a group of kids who have a substitute teacher who's kind of this burnout rockstar who just got kicked out of his band, and he teaches them how to write songs. It's a little rock and roll, it's a little punk, it's a little, you know, rebellious, but I mean at the end of the day, it's all about these kids,” Rineck said. “They learn how to find the best in each other and support each other and celebrate each other which is the values that really hold strong in our own personal lives.”

Putting on this musical involves more than 50 students between cast, crew and musicians. Also contributing are a handful of alumni from MACS and some Chippewa Falls community members.

Rineck has been involved with theater from the age of 8. He went to school at MACS and was in its musicals years ago. After getting his teaching degree and a dual license in English education and theater education, he thought that returning to MACS would put both credentials to good use.

“I've been involved in theater for a while and in this program here at the school for a long time. So it is definitely a passion project,” he said.

For Rineck, the theater program is about more than putting on a good show.

“It’s expression, I think, you know, we've got a lot of kids up on stage who, I mean this is their place, this stage is their basketball court, this stage is their honors class, this is where they can be the truest version of themselves, and they can express who they are through theater, arts and music,” he said. “When you have that moment where the actor stops and the character starts, it's a little dorky, but it's a beautiful thing for me.”

Rineck said he puts the time into teaching theater for the students. It’s all about allowing them to become the best versions of themselves.

“Theater is a very personal thing. It's a very emotional thing and to kind of help kids you know, especially teenagers in high school working in the classroom and outside of the classroom, just kind of helping these kids realize who they are. It's really a powerful thing for kids and adults alike,” he said.

Rineck said he is immeasurably proud of all the students in the production.

“We had, the last couple of nights we had just some circumstances beyond our control with the way practices were going. And these kids were just so friendly and compassionate to each other,” he said. “It really just filled my heart to the brim with pride about, not only how well they're performing, but just how they're taking care of each other and loving each other.”

MACS performances of School of Rock — The Musical take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Sunday performance begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at mcdonellhs.booktix.com/.

